Outdoors calendar (Feb. 2)

Archery
Feb. 12 — 3D Shoot, Southfork Archers, Byron Walker Wildlife Area, 8-10 a.m. trickle start. 620-532-6745.
March 12 — 3D Shoot, Southfork Archers, Byron Walker Wildlife Area, 8-10 a.m. trickle start. 620-532-6745.
April 9 — 3D Shoot, Southfork Archers, Byron Walker Wildlife Area, 8-10 a.m. trickle start. 620-532-6745.
Birding
Saturday — Saturday Bird Walk, Wichita Audubon Society, Chisholm Creek Par, no experience needed, 8 a.m. Call 306-706-9116.
Feb. 21 — Breeding Bird Surveys in Kansas, Bill Busby, Wichita Audubon Society, Great Plains Nature Center, 7 p.m.
Feb. 25 — Backyard bird workshop, Wichita Audubon Society, Great Plains Nature Center, 10 a.m.-3 p.m..
Fishing
Through April 15 — Trout season (special permit required)
General
March 23 — Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism commission meeting, Topeka.
Hunting
Below is the basic listing of hunting seasons. Please check regulations for boundary, limits and permit requirements at www.ksoutdoors.com.
Ends next Sunday — Canada goose season. (Second segment)
Ends next Sunday — Light goose season. (Second segment)
Ends next Sunday — White-fronted goose season. (Second segment)
Through Feb. 28 — Squirrel season.
Through Feb. 28 — Exotic (Eurasian collared) dove season.
