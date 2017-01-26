Outdoor report (Jan. 27)

Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1422.18
491
Council Grove
1274.0
1273.86
115
El Dorado
1339.0
1339.07
5
Elk City
796.0
797.39
916
Fall River
950.5
949.71
561
Glen Elder
1455.6
1455.21
351
Grand
742.0
742.71
10,296
John Redmond
1039.0
1041.85
1033
Kanopolis
1463.0
1462.85
80
Kaw
1009.85
1012.41
4500
Marion
1350.5
1348.64
99
Milford
1144.4
1141.74
1675
Table Rock
915.0
907.52
2922
Toronto
899.5
903.07
536
Wilson
1516.0
1516.31
250
Waterfowl Report
Canada goose – through Feb. 12
White-fronted Goose – through Feb. 12
Light Goose – through Feb. 12
Sandhill Crane – Closed
Low Plains Early Zone Duck Season – Closed
Cheyenne Bottoms WA: Approximately 10,000-30,000 geese, mostly snow geese, are present. Pools 1A is 23 inches, 1B and 1C are 31 inches, Pool 2 is 19 inches, Pools 3A is 15 inches, 3B is dry except for trapped water, 4A is 20 inches, 4B is 20 inches and Pool 5 is 15 inches. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Area is 40 percent ice covered. Success expected to be fair.
Jamestown WA: Water levels are good to fair. Area is 60 percent ice covered. No recent waterfowl count available. Hunting conditions are good, with good water and habitat conditions. Success expected to be poor.
McPherson Valley Wetlands: Water levels good, marshes are mostly full. Approximately 8,000 geese, the majority are light geese, with some white-fronted and Canadas, were observed. Hunting conditions are good but ice covers 45 percent of the hunting pools. Success expected to be fair to good.
Texas Lake: No geese were observed on the area. Ice is thawing. Pool 1, 2, 3B, 3D, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9 are full. Hunting conditions are good. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Low Plains Late Zone Duck Season – through Sunday
Cedar Bluff: Water level is 25.1 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 12,500 ducks, mostly mallards, and 3,000 Canada geese are present. Conditions rated fair, with little flooded vegetation. Reservoir is 25 percent ice-covered. Success expected to be fair on various wildlife area fields.
Cheney: Water level is 0.6 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 800 mallards and 500 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions are poor on the reservoir. Hunting success is expected to be poor.
Council Grove: Water level is 0.1 feet below conservation pool. Ice is covering 20 percent of the lake. Approximately 1,000 ducks, mostly mallards and mergansers, and 30 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions rated difficult, with bare shorelines making hunter concealment challenging. Success rated fair.
Glen Elder: Water level is 0.4 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 11,000 ducks, mostly mallards, 4,000 Canada, 200 white-fronted and 300,000 light geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with abundant flooded vegetation. Reservoir is 30% ice covered. Hunting success expected to be good.
Lovewell: Water level is 1.0 feet above conservation pool. Reservoir is 65 percent frozen. Approximately 3,500 ducks, mostly mallards, and 1,800 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair to good, with flooded shoreline habitat. All boat ramps are frozen in. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Marion: Water level is 1.9 feet below conservation pool. Reservoir is ice-free. Approximately 970 ducks, mostly divers, 1,000 Canada and 250 snow geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with good vegetation present for hunting cover. Expected hunting success is fair.
Quivira: Water levels fair, with water in many hunting pools. Area is mostly ice-free. Approximately 8,000 ducks, mostly mallards and pintails, and 6,000 geese, with equal numbers of white-fronted, Canada and light geese, are present. Hunting conditions fair. Success is expected to be fair.
Webster: Water level is 1.2 feet below conservation pool. Ice is covering 90 percent of the reservoir. Approximately 25,000 ducks, mostly mallards, 10,000 Canada and 30,000 snow geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with good flooded shoreline vegetation. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Wilson: Water level is 0.3 feet above conservation pool. Ice covers 20 percent of the reservoir. Approximately 1,600 ducks, mostly divers, 600 Canada and 300 light geese are present. Hunting conditions rated difficult with little flooded shoreline vegetation. Hunting success expected to be poor to fair.
Low Plains Southeast Zone Duck Season – through Sunday
El Dorado: Water level is 0.1 feet above conservation pool, with no ice. Approximately 750 ducks and 5,000 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair with little waterfowl attracting vegetation available. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Elk City: Water level is 1.4 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 7,000 ducks, mostly mallards and pintails, are present, as well as 1,000 Canada and 3,500 snow geese. Hunting conditions are fair, with ice on marshes and ponds and reservoir is ice free. Hunting success expected to be good.
Marais des Cygnes: Duck numbers highly variable; approximately 30,000+ ducks and a few Canada geese are present. Most marshes have fair to good water. Hunting conditions are rated good. Success expected to be fair to good.
Neosho: Approximately 12,500 ducks, mostly mallards with some divers, 500 white-fronted and 1,800 Canada geese are on the area. A large number of swans are present, so be careful. Water levels poor, area is ice free. Hunting conditions poor, with tall vegetation. Hunting success expected to be fair.
High Plains Duck Season – through Sunday
Norton: Water level is 12.7 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 2,000 ducks, 1,800 dark geese and 95,000 light geese are present. Fall reservoir rise has inundated terrestrial vegetation. Hunting conditions are fair to good, with the lake 75 percent frozen. Hunting success expected to be poor to fair.
