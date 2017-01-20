Free trout fishing, outdoors vendors at Wichita Sport Show

For years to come, trout fishing will probably be available in the steams of the Ozarks and Rocky Mountains. This is probably the last week for such angling at the Kansas Pavilions.
Pat Kelly of the Wichita Sport Show said trout fishing will be an important part of their Thursday-Sunday show. The facility north of Wichita will be closing to such events soon.
“So many people have told us the first time they fished was in an indoor trout pond,” said Kelly, who plans to move the event to Century II next year. “It’s so much fun to watch kids fishing. They usually go totally electric, laughing and shrieking. You have to have that if you’re going to have a sport show.”
The fishing will be free “to kids of all ages,” said Kelly.
The Wichita Sport Show was started by a local coalition of outdoor vehicle and camper dealers in 2015 when the long-standing Kansas Sport, Boat and Travel Show announced they were no longer coming to Wichita.
Kelly said this year’s Sport show won’t be quite as large as he last two, as they transition for their upcoming move to downtown Wichita in 2018. Still, he’s expecting about 40 vendors ranging from large RV and boat displays to booths were merchants sell fishing tackle or promote vacation areas.
The trout pond will be the centerpiece for families coming to the show. Kelly said it will be stocked with 700 rainbow trout from Colorado. Members of the Wichita State fishing team will be unhand to help people with the fishing, and to clean their catch if desired.
Kelly hopes people will stop by the team’s booth to purchase the clothing and promotional items the team sells to raise funds. The Flatland Fly Fishers will be at show demonstrating how to tie flies, and use them for fish in the trout pond.
The public can also vote on finalist of the 16th annual Wichita Eagle’s Great Outdoors Photo Contest, Thursday through 2 p.m. Saturday. Those who vote may be eligible to win one of more than 100 copies of Michael Pearce’s “Taste of the Kansas Outdoors Cookbook.”
This year’s sport show features a record number of reduced prices for special attendees.
The regular rate is kids eight under for free and kids 9-15 for $5. and adults $10.
Kelly said “heroes,” such as law enforcement and other first responders can purchase a ticket for half-price. School teachers and staff will get a $2 discount.
All Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism employees can gain free admission.
Show hours are 4-9 p.m. Thursday, noon-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
