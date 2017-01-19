Outdoor report (Jan. 20)

Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1422.49
493
Council Grove
1274.0
1274.14
160
El Dorado
1339.0
1339.04
5
Elk City
796.0
797.76
312
Fall River
950.5
950.11
217
Glen Elder
1455.6
1455.13
352
Grand
742.0
742.03
9757
John Redmond
1039.0
1042.42
1408
Kanopolis
1463.0
1463.11
192
Kaw
1009.85
1012.48
0
Marion
1350.5
1348.73
99
Milford
1144.4
1142.04
765
Table Rock
915.0
907.37
2016
Toronto
899.5
903.72
286
Wilson
1516.0
1516.46
250
Waterfowl Report
Canada goose – through Feb. 12
White-fronted Goose - Saturday-Feb. 12
Light Goose – through Feb. 12
Sandhill Crane – Closed
Low Plains Early Zone Duck Season – Closed
Cheyenne Bottoms WA: Approximately 5,000-15,000 geese, mostly snow geese, are present. Pools 1A is 21 inches, 1B and 1C are 29 inches, Pool 2 is 17 inches, Pools 3A is 13 inches, 3B is dry except for trapped water, 4A is 18 inches, 4B is 18 inches and Pool 5 is 13 inches. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Area is 93 percent ice covered. Success expected to be fair.
Jamestown WA: Water levels are good to fair. Area is 100 percent ice covered. No recent waterfowl count available. Hunting conditions are good, with good water and habitat conditions. Success expected to be poor.
McPherson Valley Wetlands: Water levels good, marshes are mostly full. Approximately 225 geese, the majority are light geese, were observed. Hunting conditions are good but ice covers 95 percent of the hunting pools. Success expected to be tough.
Texas Lake: No geese were observed on the area. Ice is thawing. Pool 1, 2, 3B, 3D, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9 are full. Hunting conditions are good. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Low Plains Late Zone Duck Season – Saturday-Jan. 29
Cedar Bluff: Water level is 25.1 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 12,500 ducks, mostly mallards, and 3,000 Canada geese are present. Conditions rated fair, with little flooded vegetation. Reservoir is 80 percent ice-covered. Success expected to be fair on various wildlife area fields.
Cheney: Water level is 0.9 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 1,000 mallards and 750 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions are poor on the reservoir. Hunting success is expected to be poor.
Council Grove: Water level is 0.1 feet above conservation pool. Ice is covering 50% of the lake. Approximately 1,500 ducks, mostly mallards, and 235 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions rated difficult, with bare shorelines making hunter concealment challenging. Success rated fair.
Glen Elder: Water level is 0.5 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 11,000 ducks, mostly mallards, 4,000 Canada, 200 white-fronted and 300,000 light geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with abundant flooded vegetation. Reservoir is 90 percent ice covered. Hunting success expected to be good.
Lovewell: Water level is 0.6 feet above conservation pool. Reservoir is 95 percent frozen. Approximately 2,500 ducks, mostly mallards, and 1,400 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair to good, with flooded shoreline habitat. All boat ramps are frozen in. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Marion: Water level is 1.8 feet below conservation pool. Reservoir is 20 percent ice covered. Approximately 970 ducks, mostly mallards, and 1,900 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with good vegetation present for hunting cover. Expected hunting success is fair.
Quivira: Water levels fair, with water in many hunting pools. Area is 15 percent ice covered. Approximately 5,700 ducks, mostly mallards, and 7,900 geese, mostly light geese, are present. Hunting conditions fair. Success is expected to be poor.
Webster: Water level is 1.6 feet below conservation pool. Ice is covering 100 percent of the reservoir. Approximately 50,000 ducks, mostly mallards, 10,000 Canada and 30,000 snow geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with good flooded shoreline vegetation. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Wilson: Water level is 0.5 feet above conservation pool. Ice covers 30 percent of the reservoir. Approximately 2,500 ducks, mostly mallards and wigeon, and 1,500 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions rated difficult with little flooded shoreline vegetation. Hunting success expected to be poor to fair.
Low Plains Southeast Zone Duck Season – through Jan. 29
El Dorado: Water level is at conservation pool, with no ice. Approximately 500 ducks and 3,500 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair with little waterfowl attracting vegetation available. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Elk City: Water level is 1.8 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 4,500 ducks are present, as well as 1,200 Canada and 5,000 snow geese. Hunting conditions are fair, with ice on marshes and ponds and reservoir is ice free. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Marais des Cygnes: Duck numbers highly variable; approximately 25,000 ducks and a few Canada geese are present. Most marshes have fair to good water. About 20 percent ice present. Hunting conditions are rated good. Success expected to be poor to fair.
Neosho: Approximately 35,000 ducks, mostly mallards, 500 white-fronted and 1,600 Canada geese are on the area. A large number of swans are present, so be careful. Water levels poor, area is ice free. Hunting conditions poor, with tall vegetation. Hunting success expected to be fair.
High Plains Duck Season - Friday-Jan. 29
Norton: Water level is 12.8 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 2,000 dark geese, 1,500 dark geese and 80,000 light geese are present. Fall reservoir rise has inundated terrestrial vegetation. Hunting conditions are fair to good, with the lake 98 percent frozen. Hunting success expected to be poor to fair.
