Townsend’s solitaire

Myadestes townsendi
Every year, many Kansans head to Colorado for a summer vacation. Some species of birds from Colorado, and other Rocky Mountain states, come to Kansas for the winter.
Townsend’s solitaires are one such species, nesting in the mountains and then coming to Kansas in the winter where it’s easier to find food. Like mountain bluebirds, they are especially fond of the small, blue berries of cedar trees. They’re fondness of the berries, and heavy cover, often making them tough to find within the depths of a giant cedar or dense grove of the evergreens.
Many untrained eyes probably confuse solitaires with mockingbirds since they’re about the same size and mostly gray. Solitaires have cream-colored wings compared to the white of mockingbirds.
Townsend’s solitaires are actually closely related to American robins.
