Outdoor report (Jan. 13)

Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1422.03
0
Council Grove
1274.0
1274.15
4
El Dorado
1339.0
1338.84
5
Elk City
796.0
796.21
7
Fall River
950.5
948.99
44
Glen Elder
1455.6
1454.83
351
Grand
742.0
742.02
1128
John Redmond
1039.0
1042.39
284
Kanopolis
1463.0
1462.96
60
Kaw
1009.85
1009.61
0
Marion
1350.5
1348.62
2
Milford
1144.4
1141.31
400
Table Rock
915.0
907.16
387
Toronto
899.5
902.21
31
Wilson
1516.0
1516.47
250
Waterfowl Report
Canada goose – through Feb. 12
White-fronted Goose – Jan. 21-Feb. 12
Light Goose – through Feb. 12
Sandhill Crane – closed
Low Plains Early Zone Duck Season – closed
Cheyenne Bottoms WA: Approximately 5,000-25,000 geese, mostly snow geese, are present. Pools 1A is 21 inches, 1B and 1C are 29 inches, Pool 2 is 17 inches, Pool 3A is 13 inches, 3B is dry except for trapped water, 4A is 19 inches, 4B is 19 inches and Pool 5 is 13 inches. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Area is 99 percent ice covered. Success expected to be fair.
Jamestown WA: Water levels are good to fair. Area is 100 ice covered. No recent waterfowl count available. Hunting conditions are good, with good water and habitat conditions. Success expected to be poor.
McPherson Valley Wetlands: Water levels good, marshes are mostly full. Approximately 25,000 geese, the majority are light geese, were observed. Hunting conditions are good but ice covers 80 percent of the hunting pools. Success expected to be tough.
Texas Lake: No geese were observed on the area. Ice has redeveloped. Pool 1, 2, 3B, 3D, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9 are full. Hunting conditions are good. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Low Plains Late Zone Duck Season – Jan. 21-29
Cedar Bluff: Water level is 25.2 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 4,000 Canada geese are present. Conditions rated fair, with little flooded vegetation. Reservoir is 90 percent ice-covered. Success expected to be fair on various wildlife area fields.
Council Grove: Water level is 0.2 feet above conservation pool. Ice is covering 99% of the lake. Approximately 375 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions rated difficult, with bare shorelines making hunter concealment challenging. Success rated fair.
Glen Elder: Water level is 0.8 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 5,000 Canada and 130,000 light geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with abundant flooded vegetation. Reservoir is 99 percent ice covered. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Lovewell: Water level is at conservation pool. Reservoir is 99 percent frozen. Approximately 800 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair to good, with flooded shoreline habitat. All boat ramps are frozen in. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Marion: Water level is 0.9 feet below conservation pool. Reservoir is 100 percent ice covered. Approximately 3,500 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with good vegetation present for hunting cover. Expected hunting success is poor to fair.
Quivira: Water levels fair, with water in many hunting pools. Area is 95 percent ice covered. Approximately 200 Canada and 200 snow geese are present. Hunting conditions fair. Success is expected to be poor.
Webster: Water level is 2.0 feet below conservation pool. Ice is covering 100 percent of the reservoir. Approximately 10,000 Canada and 12,000 snow geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with good flooded shoreline vegetation. Hunting success expected to be poor to fair.
Wilson: Water level is 0.5 feet above conservation pool. Ice covers 30 percent of the reservoir. Approximately 450 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions rated difficult with little flooded shoreline vegetation. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Low Plains Southeast Zone Duck Season – through Jan. 29
El Dorado: Water level is 0.2 feet below conservation pool, with no ice. Approximately 550 ducks and 4,500 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair with little waterfowl attracting vegetation available. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Elk City: Water level is 0.2 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 4,000 ducks are present, as well as 1,000 Canada and 5,500 snow geese. Hunting conditions are fair, with ice on marshes and ponds and reservoir is ice free. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Marais des Cygnes: Duck numbers highly variable; no ducks and a few Canada geese are present. Most marshes have fair to good water. About 50% ice present. Hunting conditions are rated good. Success expected to be poor to fair
Neosho: Approximately 40,000 ducks, mostly mallards, and 1,800 Canada geese are on the area. A large number of swans are present, so be careful. Water levels poor, with area ice free. Hunting conditions poor, with tall vegetation. Hunting success expected to be fair.
High Plains Duck Season – Jan. 20-29
Norton: Water level is 13.0 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 600 dark geese and 25,000 light geese are present. Fall reservoir rise has inundated terrestrial vegetation. Hunting conditions are fair to good, with the lake 98 percent frozen. Hunting success expected to be poor to fair.
Comments