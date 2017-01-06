Still time to enter The Eagle’s Great Outdoors Photo Contest

Jan. 19 is the deadline for entries into the 16th annual Wichita Eagle’s Great Outdoors photo contest.
From the entries, photographers at The Eagle will select 15 adult and five youth (16 and under) finalists. The public will be asked to select the winners on Kansas.com beginning Jan. 24 and at the Wichita Sport Show Jan. 26-28.
Winners and their photos will be announced on The Eagle’s Outdoors page Jan 29.
All who submit a photo to the contest will receive one free admission to the Sport Show. Those tickets will be available at the show’s ticket window. Those who register to vote at the Sport Show will be eligible to win a copy of “Michael Pearce’s Taste of the Kansas Outdoors Cookbook.”
Contest rules
Entrants can only enter one photo. Multiple entrants could lead to disqualification. The entered photo must include the name of the photo, the entrant’s name, e-mail address and phone number. All photos must have been taken by the entrant.
“Youth” must appear in the subject field for youth entries. All youth entries must provide the entrant’s age.
Photos should depict the beauty and/or enjoyment of the great outdoors. Entry photos do not have to been taken in Kansas or within the past year.
Normal cropping and toning are allowed. Other photo manipulations will be disqualified.
Sending your entry
E-mail: Entries should be sent to greatoutdoorsphoto contest@wichitaeagle.com. Size should be a minimum of 300K and “Great Outdoors Photo Contest” must appear in the subject field. The photo’s name and contact information are required.
Mail: Mailed entries must be 8-by-10-inch prints and mailed to Great Outdoors Photo Contest, Wichita Eagle, 825 E. Douglas, Wichita, 67202. Properly sized self-addressed stamped envelopes must accompany prints if they are to be returned.
Drop-off: Entries in envelopes may be dropped off at The Eagle’s front counter, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Those entries will not be held for return.
For more information call 316-268-6225 or e-mail brader@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments