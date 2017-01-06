Greater roadrunner (Jan. 7)

Geococyx californianus
It probably happens dozens of times across Kansas every cold, blustery morning.
A mixed flock of assorted sparrows, juncos and cardinals is pecking spilled grain on the ground below a feeder. A gray streak comes from a nearby bush, and a songbird that was just eating breakfast has become breakfast for a greater roadrunner.
Roadrunners are best known for living in arid, desert regions of places like New Mexico and Arizona, but their range reaches as far north as the southern third of Kansas and southern Missouri. Through the spring, summer and early fall, their favorite meals are lizards and snakes, and they’ve been known to feed on small rattlesnakes. When those are hibernating, they turn to small birds and rodents.
Unlike their caricature on cartoons, roadrunners don’t need anvils, cases of dynamite or cannons to thwart the efforts of a coyote that wants to turn them into breakfast.
Roadrunners run up to 15 mph and have cat-like quickness. That helps them avoid the strikes of rattlesnakes, the fangs of coyotes and to grab a winter mouse scurrying through winter grass.
Roadrunners are often tolerant of people. A family near Pratt had wild roadrunners around their house that would take hamburger from their hands. In Winfield, a roadrunner would look through storm doors or windows on houses.
Many Kansans have humorous tales to tell about roadrunners. Near Coldwater, a family saw a roadrunner almost daily in their yard, always with something in its mouth. Often it was a lizard or small bird.
One day they looked out and the bird was slowly walking up the sidewalk, a cigarette butt danging out of the corner of its mouth like some Hollywood tough guy from an old black-and-white movie.
Comments