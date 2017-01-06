Outdoors calendar (Jan. 7)

Fishing
Through April 15 — Trout season (special permit required)
General
March 23 — Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism commission meeting, Topeka.
Hunting
Below is the basic listing of hunting seasons. Please check regulations for boundary, limits and permit requirements at www.ksoutdoors.com.
Through Jan. 29 — Southeast zone duck season. (Second segment)
Through Jan. 31 — Pheasant season.
Through Jan. 31 — Quail season
Through Jan. 31 — Greater prairie chicken season.
Through Jan. 31 — Fall turkey season. (Second segment)
Through Feb. 12 — Canada goose season. (Second segment)
Through Feb. 12 — Light goose season. (Second segment)
Through Feb. 28 — Squirrel season.
Through Feb. 28 — Exotic (Eurasian collared) dove season.
Jan. 21-29 — Low plains late zone duck season. (Second segment)
Jan. 21-Feb. 12 — White-fronted goose season. (Second segment)
