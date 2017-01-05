Outdoors

January 5, 2017 7:22 PM

Outdoor report (Jan. 6)

Lake Levels

Lake

Normal

Current

Rel

Cheney

1421.6

1421.98

0

Council Grove

1274.0

1274.13

116

El Dorado

1339.0

1338.91

5

Elk City

796.0

796.14

7

Fall River

950.5

949.23

44

Glen Elder

1455.6

1455.16

351

Grand

742.0

742.02

508

John Redmond

1039.0

1042.36

581

Kanopolis

1463.0

1463.59

311

Kaw

1009.85

1009.87

2421

Marion

1350.5

1349.38

894

Milford

1144.4

1142.17

4000

Table Rock

915.0

907.46

3719

Toronto

899.5

902.14

31

Wilson

1516.0

1516.77

250

Waterfowl Report

Canada goose – through Feb. 12

White-fronted Goose – Jan. 21-Feb. 12

Light Goose – through Feb. 12

Sandhill Crane – closed

Low Plains Early Zone Duck Season – closed

Cheyenne Bottoms WA: Approximately 35,000-80,000 geese, approximately 75 percent snow geese, are present. Pools 1A is 22 inches, 1B and 1C are 30 inches, Pool 2 is 17 inches, Pools 3A is 13 inches, 3B is dry except for trapped water, 4A is 19 inches, 4B is 19 inches and Pool 5 is 13 inches. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Area is 100 percent ice covered. Success expected to be fair.

Jamestown WA: Water levels are good to fair. Area is 100 percent ice covered. Approximately 200 Canada geese are on the area. Hunting conditions are good, with good water and habitat conditions. Success expected to be poor.

McPherson Valley Wetlands: Water levels good, marshes are mostly full. Approximately 37,000 geese, the majority are light geese, were observed. Hunting conditions are good but ice covers 80 percent of the hunting pools. Success expected to be tough.

Texas Lake: Approximately No geese were observed on the area. Ice has redeveloped. Pool 1, 2, 3B, 3D, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9 are full. Hunting conditions are good. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.

Low Plains Late Zone Duck Season – Jan. 21-29

Cedar Bluff: Water level is 25.2 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 6,000 Canada and 800 snow geese are present. Conditions rated fair, with little flooded vegetation. Reservoir is 99 percent ice-covered. Success expected to be fair on various wildlife area fields.

Council Grove: Water level is 0.1 feet above conservation pool. Ice is covering 30 percent of the lake. Approximately 150 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions rated difficult, with bare shorelines making hunter concealment challenging. Success rated fair.

Glen Elder: Water level is 0.4 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 3,000 Canada, 200 white-fronted and 130,000 light geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with abundant flooded vegetation. Reservoir is 60 percent ice covered. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.

Lovewell: Water level is at conservation pool. Reservoir is 80 percent frozen. Approximately 1,800 Canada and 2,000 light geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair to good, with flooded shoreline habitat. All boat ramps are frozen in. Hunting success expected to be poor to fair.

Marion: Water level is 1.1 feet below conservation pool. Reservoir is 60 percent ice covered. Approximately 250 Canada and 100 white-fronted geese. Hunting conditions are fair, with good vegetation present for hunting cover. Expected hunting success is poor to fair.

Quivira: Water levels fair, with water in many hunting pools. Area is completely frozen. Approximately 2,000 geese are present. Hunting conditions fair. Success is expected to be poor.

Webster: Water level is 2.1 feet below conservation pool. Ice is covering 100% of the reservoir. Approximately 10,000 Canada and 10,000 snow geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with good flooded shoreline vegetation. Hunting success expected to be poor to fair.

Wilson: Water level is 0.8 feet above conservation pool. Ice cover extends past Horseshoe Bend. Approximately 3,000 Canada and 2,000 light geese are present. Hunting conditions rated difficult with little flooded shoreline vegetation. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.

Low Plains Southeast Zone Duck Season – Saturday-Jan. 29

El Dorado: Water level is 0.1 feet above conservation pool, with ice forming in the upper end. Approximately 500 ducks, mostly goldeneyes, and 1,500 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair with little waterfowl attracting vegetation available. Hunting success expected to be fair.

Elk City: Water level is 0.1 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 3,000 ducks are present, as well as 500 Canada and 3,000 snow geese. Hunting conditions are fair, with ice on marshes and ponds and reservoir is ice free. Hunting success expected to be fair.

Marais des Cygnes: Duck numbers highly variable; approximately 20,000 ducks and a few Canada geese are present. Most marshes have fair to good water. No ice present. Hunting conditions are rated good. Success expected to be poor to fair.

Neosho: Approximately 30,000 mixed ducks, 500 white-fronted and 1,000 Canada geese are on the area. A large number of swans are present, so be careful. Water levels poor, with area ice free. Hunting conditions poor, with tall vegetation. Hunting success expected to be fair.

High Plains Duck Season – Jan. 20-29

Norton: Water level is 13.0 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 500 dark geese and 1,200 light geese. Recent reservoir rise has inundated terrestrial vegetation. Hunting conditions are fair to good, with the lake 80 percent frozen. Hunting success expected to be poor to fair.

Outdoors

