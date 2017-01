Pet deer shot by game warden

On Dec. 19, 2016, Kansas game wardens came to the home of Mark and Kim Mcgaughey regarding a deer they said the family kept illegally as a pet. The mule deer doe, which the family had named Faline and which they had had for about 22 months, was eventually shot and killed by game wardens a few minutes later on the property. (Video courtesy of Taryn Mcgaughey)