Outdoors calendar (Dec. 31)

10:22 K-State rolls TCU 30-6 Pause

3:41 VIDEO: Wichita State wins Valley opener

1:53 What is the state of America's health in 2016?

0:48 Timelapse of Christmas Day storm passing over Wichita

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

2:47 Miriam Nunez is afraid about what could happen to her family in 2017

4:51 Dining with Denise: A Wichita gas station pizza tour

2:39 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback talks about his work with lawmakers

3:28 BTK's daughter speaks out for victims