Outdoors calendar (Dec. 31)

Canoeing/Boating
Sunday — New Year’s Day Float, Arkansas River Coalition,Little Arkansas River, bridge near 12th and Bitting 1:30 p.m., Equipment provided with advance notice. Call 316-680-9669.
Fishing
Through April 15 — Trout season (special permit required)
General
Thursday — Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism commission meeting, Emporia.
Hunting
Below is the basic listing of hunting seasons. Please check regulations for boundary, limits and permit requirements at www.ksoutdoors.com.
Year-around — Rabbit season.
Ends Sunday — Low plains late zone duck season. (First segment)
Ends Sunday — Canada goose season. (First segment)
Ends Sunday — White-fronted goose season. (First segment)
Ends Sunday — Light goose season. (First segment)
Ends Sunday — Southeast zone duck season. (First segment)
Ends Sunday — Low plains early duck season. (Second segment)
Ends Thursday — Sandhill crane season.
Through Jan. 31 — Pheasant season.
Through Jan. 31 — Quail season
Through Jan. 31 — Greater prairie chicken season.
Through Jan. 31 — Fall turkey season. (Second segment)
Through Feb. 28 — Squirrel season.
Through Feb. 28 — Exotic (Eurasian collared) dove season.
Wednesday-Feb. 12 — Canada goose season. (Second segment)
Wednesday-Feb. 12 — Light goose season. (Second segment)
Next Saturday-Jan. 29 — Southeast zone duck season. (Second segment)
Jan. 21-29 — Low plains late zone duck season. (Second segment)
Jan. 21-Feb. 12 — White-fronted goose season. (Second segment)
