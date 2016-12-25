Start off the New Year with guided hike at a Kansas park

So, eat a bit too much turkey at Christmas dinner?
Or is this just the year you take your annual New Year’s resolution to lose 20 pounds seriously?
Linda Lanterman and Kansas State Parks want to help you, through the First Day Hikes that have been held on New Year’s Day since 2012.
“This is our biggest year, with 18 state parks participating,” said Lanterman, state park director for Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. “Last year, we had over 600 people participate, and they hiked over 1,400 miles. We hope to beat that number this year.”
First Day Hikes are held in state parks within all 50 states. It’s all part of a national effort by the parks to get people thinking about spending time outdoors in the coming year. In Kansas, that could mean touring a new state park or getting familiar with the 420 miles of hiking trails within state parks.
Each of the 26 state parks in Kansas has trails, Lanterman said. Some are contained within a park and may be as short as half a mile. Others may stretch to 20 miles, leave the park and enter other public lands. The trails picked for 2017’s First Day Hikes are generally between one-half and 2 miles long and are not too challenging.
The hikes will be guided by a state park staff member who can give assistance if needed, answer questions about the park and other trails, and offer naturalist information. Although wildflowers aren’t out at this time of year, now can be a good time to watch the bald eagles that frequent most state parks near reservoirs. Hot chocolate or coffee will be provided at many of the guided hikes. The public is welcome to try other trails within the park.
A complete list of participating parks can be found at Ksoutdoors.com. These are within about 90 miles of Wichita.
Cross Timbers State Park: The hike along the half-mile Post Oak Trail begins at 2 p.m. Participants are asked to meet at the trailhead. Binoculars are suggested, because Toronto Reservoir is often home to wintering bald eagles. Check the Cross Timbers State Park’s Facebook page or call 620-637-2213.
El Dorado State Park: The 1 p.m. hike will be on the 2-mile Walnut Ridge Trail and is easy. Participants are asked to meet at the cabin area of the Walnut River Campground below the dam. Leashed pets are welcome. The El Dorado State Park Facebook page will have information, or you can call 316-321-7180.
Fall River State Park: The gathering place will be the trailhead for the Ancient Trees Trail at 2 p.m. Leashed pets are welcome on the hike that’s about 1 mile long and is rated as easy. For more information, check the Fall River State Park Facebook page or call 620-637-2213.
Kanopolis State Park: The Buffalo Tracks Nature Trail is about 2 miles long and is rated as one of the top trails in Kansas. It’s rated as moderate in terms of difficulty but is relatively kid-friendly. Hikers are asked to meet at the park office at 10 a.m. Information can be found at the Kanopolis State Park Facebook page or by calling 785-546-2565.
Sandhills State Park: The state park near Hutchinson is asking hikers to gather at the park office at 10 a.m. The guided hike will be on the Dune and Prairie trails and will take hikers through about 2 miles of unique sandhills topography. Information can be obtained at the Sandhills State Park Facebook page or by calling 620-665-6248.
Hikers will be required to have a pass to enter the parks for the hikes. Lanterman said daily passes will be available at the parks. Day passes are $5 per vehicle. Annual passes are $25 and are good for the calendar year. Lanterman reminds those who purchased Park Passports from the department of motor vehicles that those passes are good for one year from the date of purchase.
Michael Pearce: 316-268-6382, @PearceOutdoors
