Outdoors calendar (Dec. 24)

Birding/Nature
Saturday — Marion Christmas Bird Count, Hillsboro Wendy’s, 8 a.m. Call 315-670-3140.
Fishing
Through April 15 — Trout season (special permit required)
General
Jan. 5 — Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism commission meeting, Emporia.
Canoeing/Boating
Next Sunday — New Year’s Day Float, Arkansas River Coalition,Little Arkansas River, bridge near 12th and Bitting 1:30 p.m., Equipment provided with advance notice. Call 316-680-9669.
Hunting
Below is the basic listing of hunting seasons. Please check regulations for boundary, limits and permit requirements at www.ksoutdoors.com.
Year-around — Rabbit season.
Ends Saturday— Archery deer season.
Ends next Sunday — Low plains late zone duck season. (First segment)
Ends next Sunday — Canada goose season. (First segment)
Ends next Sunday — White-fronted goose season. (First segment)
Ends next Sunday — Light goose season. (First segment)
Ends next Sunday — Southeast zone duck season. (First segment)
Ends next Sunday — Low plains early duck season. (Second segment)
Through Jan. 5 — Sandhill crane season.
Through Jan. 31 — Pheasant season.
Through Jan. 31 — Quail season
Through Jan. 31 — Greater prairie chicken season.
Through Jan. 31 — Fall turkey season. (Second segment)
Through Feb. 28 — Squirrel season.
Through Feb. 28 — Exotic (Eurasian collared) dove season.
Jan. 4-Feb. 12 — Canada goose season. (Second segment)
Jan. 4-Feb. 12 — Light goose season. (Second segment)
Jan. 7-29 — Southeast zone duck season. (Second segment)
Jan. 21-29 — Low plains late zone duck season. (Second segment)
Jan. 21-Feb. 12 — White-fronted goose season. (Second segment)
