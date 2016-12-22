Outdoors

December 22, 2016 9:40 PM

Outdoors calendar (Dec. 24)

Birding/Nature

Saturday Marion Christmas Bird Count, Hillsboro Wendy’s, 8 a.m. Call 315-670-3140.

Fishing

Through April 15 — Trout season (special permit required)

General

Jan. 5 — Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism commission meeting, Emporia.

Canoeing/Boating

Next Sunday — New Year’s Day Float, Arkansas River Coalition,Little Arkansas River, bridge near 12th and Bitting 1:30 p.m., Equipment provided with advance notice. Call 316-680-9669.

Hunting

Below is the basic listing of hunting seasons. Please check regulations for boundary, limits and permit requirements at www.ksoutdoors.com.

Year-around — Rabbit season.

Ends Saturday— Archery deer season.

Ends next Sunday — Low plains late zone duck season. (First segment)

Ends next Sunday — Canada goose season. (First segment)

Ends next Sunday — White-fronted goose season. (First segment)

Ends next Sunday — Light goose season. (First segment)

Ends next Sunday — Southeast zone duck season. (First segment)

Ends next Sunday — Low plains early duck season. (Second segment)

Through Jan. 5 — Sandhill crane season.

Through Jan. 31 — Pheasant season.

Through Jan. 31 — Quail season

Through Jan. 31 — Greater prairie chicken season.

Through Jan. 31 — Fall turkey season. (Second segment)

Through Feb. 28 — Squirrel season.

Through Feb. 28 — Exotic (Eurasian collared) dove season.

Jan. 4-Feb. 12 Canada goose season. (Second segment)

Jan. 4-Feb. 12 Light goose season. (Second segment)

Jan. 7-29 — Southeast zone duck season. (Second segment)

Jan. 21-29 — Low plains late zone duck season. (Second segment)

Jan. 21-Feb. 12 — White-fronted goose season. (Second segment)

Related content

Outdoors

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Colder temps will push bald eagles into southern Kansas

View more video

Sports Videos