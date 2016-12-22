Outdoor report (Dec. 22)

Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1421.85
0
Council Grove
1274.0
1274.17
4
El Dorado
1339.0
1338.89
5
Elk City
796.0
796.01
7
Fall River
950.5
949.31
4
Glen Elder
1455.6
1455.67
351
Grand
742.0
742.05
494
John Redmond
1039.0
1042.09
33
Kanopolis
1463.0
1464.66
42
Kaw
1009.85
1010.04
1117
Marion
1350.5
1349.71
2
Milford
1144.4
1145.11
100
Table Rock
915.0
907.47
1547
Toronto
899.5
902.01
4
Wilson
1516.0
1516.92
100
Waterfowl Report
Canada goose – through Jan. 1, Jan. 4-Feb. 12
White-fronted Goose – through Jan. 1, Jan. 21-Feb. 12
Light Goose – through Jan. 1, Jan. 4-Feb. 12
Sandhill Crane – through Jan. 5
Low Plains Early Zone Duck Season – through Jan. 1
Cheyenne Bottoms WA: Approximately 25,000 ducks, mostly mallards and pintails, and 50,000 geese, approximately 75 percent snow geese, are present. Pools 1A is 22 inches, 1B and 1C are 30 inces, Pool 2 is 18 inches, Pools 3A is 14 inches, 3B is dry except for trapped water, 4A is 19 inches, 4B is 19 inches and Pool 5 is 14 inches. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Area is 90-95 precent ice covered. Success expected to be fair.
Jamestown WA: Water levels are good to fair. Area is 100 precent ice covered. No ducks present but 200 Canada geese were on the area. Hunting conditions are good to excellent, with good water and habitat conditions. Success expected to be poor.
McPherson Valley Wetlands: Water levels good, marshes are 90 percent full. No ducks were observed and only 50 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions are good to excellent but 4-5 inches ice covers 100 percent of the hunting pools. Success expected to be poor.
Texas Lake: No waterfowl were observed on the area, since the area is 100 precent ice covered. Pool 1, 2, 3B, 3D, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9 are full. Hunting conditions are good. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Low Plains Late Zone Duck Season – through Jan. 1, Jan. 7-29
Cedar Bluff: Water level is 25.2 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 22,000 ducks, mostly mallards, are present along with 6,000 Canada and 1,000 snow geese. Conditions rated fair, with little flooded vegetation. Reservoir is 99 precent ice-covered. Success expected to be fair on various wildlife area fields.
Council Grove: Water level is 0.2 feet above conservation pool. Ice is covering 99 percent of the lake. Approximately 1,850 ducks are on the area, in addition to 1,250 Canada and 25 snow geese. Hunting conditions rated difficult, with bare shorelines making hunter concealment challenging. Success rated fair.
Glen Elder: Water level is 0.1 feet above conservation level. Approximately 80,000 ducks, mostly mallards and divers, 10,000 Canada, 1,000 white-fronted and 400,000 light geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with abundant flooded vegetation. Reservoir is 99 precent ice covered. Hunting success expected to be good.
Lovewell: Water level is 0.2 feet below conservation pool. Reservoir is 99.9 percent frozen. Approximately 4,000 ducks, 1,800 Canada and 2,000 light geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair to good, with flooded shoreline habitat. All boat ramps are frozen in. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Marion: Water level is 0.8 feet below conservation pool. Reservoir is 100 percent ice covered. Approximately 1,000 mallards are on the area, along with 14,000 Canada, 1,500 white-fronted and 500 snow geese. Hunting conditions are fair, with good vegetation present for hunting cover. Expected hunting success is fair.
Quivira: Water levels fair, with water in many hunting pools. Area is completely frozen with thick ice. Approximately 2,500 ducks, mostly mallards, and 20,000 geese, primarily snows, are present. Hunting conditions fair. Success is expected to be fair.
Webster: Water level is 2.5 feet below conservation pool. Ice is covering much of the reservoir. Approximately 10,000 ducks are present, along with approximately 7,000 Canada and 5,000 snow geese. Hunting conditions are fair to good, with good flooded shoreline vegetation. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Wilson: Water level is 0.9 feet above conservation pool. Ice cover extends to Horseshoe Bend. Approximately 13,500 ducks, mostly mallards, 3,000 Canada and 2,000 white-fronted geese are present. Hunting conditions rated difficult with little flooded shoreline vegetation. Hunting success expected to be good.
Low Plains Southeast Zone Duck Season – through Jan. 1, Jan. 7-29
El Dorado: Water level is 0.1 feet below conservation pool, with the lake 70 percent ice covered. Approximately 400 ducks, mostly mallards and goldeneyes, and 5,500 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions are poor with little waterfowl attracting vegetation available. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Elk City: Water level is at conservation pool. Approximately 3,500 ducks, mostly mallards, are present, as well as 450 Canada and 4,500 snow geese. Hunting conditions are fair, with ice on marshes and ponds and reservoir is 95 percent ice covered. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Marais des Cygnes: Duck numbers highly variable; no ducks and a few Canada geese are present. Most marshes have fair to good water but more than 100 percent frozen with 2+-inch ice. Hunting conditions are rated good. Success expected to be poor.
Neosho: Approximately 25,000 mixed ducks, 500 white-fronted and 1,000 Canada geese are on the area. A large number of swans are present, so be careful. Water levels poor, with area covered with 4+ inches of ice. Hunting conditions poor, with tall vegetation. Hunting success expected to be fair.
High Plains Duck Season - through Jan. 1, Jan. 20-29
Norton: Water level is 13.2 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 700 ducks observed on the area, along with 500 dark geese and 1,200 light geese. Recent reservoir rise has inundated terrestrial vegetation. Hunting conditions are fair to good, with the lake mostly frozen. Hunting success expected to be poor.
