Pine siskin

Carduelis minus
These five-inch birds aren’t big in size, but at times they can be big in numbers.
In 2013, Winfield biologist Max Thompson counted more than 300 siskins in one 25-foot locust tree. That year. the annual Christmas bird count tallied 659 pine siskins.
Like dachshunds are to dogs, pine siskins don’t seem to realize they’re so tiny compared to others. They often rule a bird feeder, driving bigger birds away.
Thompson said he had up to 300 sickens come when he played the sounds of a screech owl that year. The birds rally together wanting to drive the potential predator away.
But the next Kansas winter, pine siskins can be as rare since the birds don’t migrate southward into our state.
Pine siskins sometimes nest in Kansas, though it’s not common.
