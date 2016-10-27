Weekend hunting report (Oct. 27)

Outdoors
Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1421.95
0
Council Grove
1274.0
1274.12
4
El Dorado
1339.0
1339.27
13
Elk City
796.0
797.06
311
Fall River
950.5
951.56
412
Glen Elder
1455.6
1456.49
51
Grand
742.0
742.03
6810
John Redmond
1039.0
1041.46
1196
Kanopolis
1463.0
1465.91
94
Kaw
1009.85
1010.21
3083
Marion
1350.5
1350.51
7
Milford
1144.4
1146.77
200
Table Rock
915.0
911.27
565
Toronto
899.5
901.63
179
Wilson
1516.0
1517.15
5
Waterfowl Report
Canada goose – Saturday-Jan. 1, Jan. 4-Feb. 12
White-fronted Goose – Saturday-Jan. 1, Jan. 21-Feb. 12
Light Goose – Saturday-Jan. 1, Jan. 4-Feb. 12
Low Plains Early Zone Duck Season – through Dec. 4, Dec. 17-Jan. 1
Cheyenne Bottoms WA: Total duck numbers 4,000-12,000, mostly green-winged teal, mallard and shoveler, plus 4,000-8,000 white-fronted geese are present. Pool 1A is 28 inches, 1B and 1C are 32 inches, Pool 2 is 18 inches, 3A is 15 inches, 3B is dry except for trapped water, 4A and 4B are 18 inches and Pool 5 is 14 inches. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Success expected to be fair to good.
Jamestown WA: Water levels are good to excellent. Approximately 1,500 ducks, mostly teal, wood ducks and mallards, are present. Hunting conditions are good to excellent, with good water and habitat conditions. Success expected to be fair to good.
McPherson Valley Wetlands: Water levels good, marshes are 95 percent full. Approximately 1,800 ducks were observed, mostly teal, pintail, gadwall and wigeon. Hunting conditions are good to excellent. Success expected to be fair to good.
Texas Lake: Approximately 200 ducks, mostly teal, were observed. Pool 1, 2, 3B, 3D, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9 are full. Hunting conditions are good. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Low Plains Late Zone Duck Season – Saturday-Jan. 1, Jan. 7-29
Byron Walker: Water levels full in the lake; all north marshes are full and 2 of the 3 south marshes are full. Approximately 175 ducks present. Habitat conditions should be good, with three marshes planted to millet. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Cedar Bluff: Water level is 24.8 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 500 ducks, mostly teal, gadwall, mallards and wood ducks, are present along with 350 Canada geese and a few white-fronted geese. Conditions rated fair, with little flooded vegetation. Success expected to be fair.
Cheney: Water level is 0.4 feet above conservation pool. A few ducks present. Hunting conditions are poor. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Council Grove: Water level is 0.1 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 550 ducks are on the area. Hunting conditions rated difficult, with bare shorelines making hunter concealment challenging. Success rated poor.
Glen Elder: Water level is 0.9 feet above conservation level. Approximately 3,600 ducks, mostly puddle ducks including mallards, gadwall, wigeon, shovelers and teal, and 400 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with abundant flooded vegetation. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Isabel WA: The main lake is full but the pool along Hwy. 42 is less than 20 percent full. Approximately 100 ducks are present. Hunting conditions are fair. Hunting success expected to be poor to fair.
Kanopolis: Water level is 2.9 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 350 ducks on the area. Hunting conditions are fair, with flooded vegetation available. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Lovewell: Water level is 0.6 feet below conservation level. Less than 100 ducks observed, mostly wood ducks and teal, and 60 Canada geese. Hunting conditions are fair to good with flooded aquatic vegetation along the shorelines. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Marion: Water level is at conservation pool. Few waterfowl were observed on the area. Hunting conditions are fair, with good vegetation present for hunting cover. Expected hunting success is poor.
Quivira: Water levels fair to good, with water in many hunting pools. South marsh is dewatered for control structure repairs. Approximately 39,000 ducks, mostly with a few more divers than dabblers, and 4,000 geese, mostly White-fronted, are present. Hunting conditions fair. Success is expected to be fair to good. Check Quivira website www.fws.gov/quivira for Whooping Crane presence and hunting closure information.
Slate Creek: Approximately 180 ducks, mostly teal, are on the area. Hunting conditions are good, with water in all pools. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Webster: Water level is 4 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 8,000 ducks, with teal and a good mix of fall migrants, are present, along with approximately 1,000 Canada geese. Hunting conditions are fair to good, with good flooded shoreline vegetation. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Wilson: Water level is 1.2 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 500 ducks, mostly wigeon, gadwall and shovelers, are present along with a few Canada geese. Habitat conditions are fair to good, with some flooded vegetation along the shorelines. Hunting success expected to be fair.
High Plains Duck Season – through Jan. 1, Jan. 20-29
Norton: Water level is 13.2 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 125 ducks observed on the area, along with 100 Canada geese. Recent reservoir rise has inundated terrestrial vegetation. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Comments