Outdoors Calendar (Oct. 22)

Archery
Nov. 20 — 3-D Shoot/turkey shoot, Ninnescah Valley Archers, 835 Country Club Road, Pratt, 9 a.m. Call 620-770-0517.
Field Trial/Hunt Tests
Sunday — Field trial premium list, Southern Kansas Brittany Club, near Eureka. Call 316-799-2229 or tgowin@kanzabrittanys.com
Friday-Saturday — Hunt test premium list, Sunflower German Shorthair Pointer Club, near Cheney Reservoir, limited entries. Call 316-722-2559 or ljbarker1950@sbcglobal.net.
General
Jan. 5 — Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism commission meeting, Emporia.
Hunting
Below is the basic listing of hunting seasons. Please check regulations for boundary, limits and permit requirements at www.ksoutdoors.com.
Year-around — Rabbit season.
Through Nov. 29 — Dove season.
Through Nov. 29 — Fall turkey season. (First segment)
Through Dec. 4 — Low plains early zone duck season. (First segment)
Through Dec. 31 — Archery deer season.
Through Feb. 28 — Squirrel season.
Saturday-Jan. 1 — Low plains late zone duck season. (First segment)
Saturday-Jan. 1 — Canada goose season. (First segment)
Saturday-Jan. 1 — White-fronted goose season. (First segment)
Saturday-Jan. 1 — Light goose season. (First segment)
Nov. 9-Jan. 5 — Sandhill crane season.
Nov. 12-Jan. 31 — Pheasant season.
Nov. 12-Jan. 31 — Quail season
Nov. 12-Jan. 1 — Southeast zone duck season. (First segment)
Nov. 19-Jan. 31 — Greater prairie chicken season.
Nov. 30-Dec. 11 — Firearms deer season.
Nov. 30-Feb. 28 — Exotic (Eurasian collared) dove season.
Dec. 12-Jan. 31 — Fall turkey season. (Second segment)
Dec. 17-Jan. 1 — Low plains early duck season. (Second segment)
Jan. 4-Feb. 12 — Canada goose season. (Second segment)
Jan. 4-Feb. 12 — Light goose season. (Second segment)
Jan. 7-29 — Southeast zone duck season. (Second segment)
Jan. 21-29 — Low plains late zone duck season. (Second segment)
Jan. 21-Feb. 12 — White-fronted goose season. (Second segment)
Comments