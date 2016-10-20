Weekend hunting, fishing report (Oct. 20)

Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1421.97
0
Council Grove
1274.0
1274.15
116
El Dorado
1339.0
1339.29
13
Elk City
796.0
797.21
1580
Fall River
950.5
954.33
3553
Glen Elder
1455.6
1456.52
51
Grand
742.0
743.77
12,093
John Redmond
1039.0
1042.75
7071
Kanopolis
1463.0
1466.21
112
Kaw
1009.85
1013.04
9001
Marion
1350.5
1350.56
7
Milford
1144.4
1146.79
200
Table Rock
915.0
911.01
1879
Toronto
899.5
902.22
965
Wilson
1516.0
1517.11
5
Fishing Report
LOCAL
Council Grove: Saugeye fair near shallower rocky points using jigs, worms and crankbaits. White bass/wiper fair to good on jigs and crankbaits near rocky points or on live bait along channel ledges; some topwater action chasing shad. Crappie good near brush and rock banks 10 feet deep on jigs and minnows. Catfish good using cut bait and worms near windy flats and flowing creeks.
El Dorado: Walleye fair on breaks vertical fishing jigs or slab spoons. Wiper fair using slab spoons or trolling crankbaits on windy points and rock shorelines on old roads, humps and breaks. White bass fair on breaks using slab spoons during the day or casting shad imitating hard baits or plastics to surfacing fish. Crappie fair using jigs or minnows in brush 8-12 feet deep or channel ledges 7-14 feet deep near timber.
Marion: Catfish good drifting nightcrawlers on the flats or points or using stinkbaits in chummed areas. White bass fair off the points trolling crankbaits or casting jigs. Wiper good using crankbaits, lipless crankbaits and spinner rigs tipped with worms along rocky wind blown points. Walleye fair using jig-n-crawler and trolling crankbaits on flats, humps and points. Crappie fair using a jig or minnow over brushpiles and ledges.
KANSAS
Fall River: White bass fair using a jig-n-spinner or shad imitation crankbaits over mud flats or rocky points. Catfish good using worms, stinkbaits or shad sides in current in river, Walnut Creek and outlet. Crappie good around flooded terrestrial vegetation using minnows or jigs.
Toronto: White bass fair using a jig-n-spinner or shad imitation crankbaits over mud flats or rocky points. Crappie good on jigs or minnows around stumps in Mann’s Creek and rocky points. Catfish good in flowing water in river, Walnut Creek and the outlet using worms, stinkbaits or shad sides.
Waterfowl Report
Low Plains Early Zone Duck Season – through Dec. 4, Dec. 17-Jan. 1
Cheyenne Bottoms WA: Total duck numbers 4,000-12,000, mostly green-winged teal, mallard and shoveler. Pools 1A is 35 inches, 1B and 1C are 35 inches, Pool 2 is 17 inches, Pools 3A is 13 inches, 3B is dry except for trapped water, 4A is 18 inches, 4B is 16 inches and Pool 5 is 13 inches. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Success expected to be fair to good.
Jamestown WA: Water levels are good to excellent. Approximately 1,250 ducks, mostly teal, wood ducks and mallards, are present. Hunting conditions are good to excellent, with good water and habitat conditions. Success expected to be fair to good.
McPherson Valley Wetlands: Water levels good, marshes are 95 percent full. Approximately 1,500 ducks were observed, mostly teal, pintail, gadwall and wigeon. Hunting conditions are good to excellent. Success expected to be fair to good.
Texas Lake: Approximately 200 ducks, mostly teal, were observed. Pool 1, 2, 3B, 3D, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9 are full. Hunting conditions are good. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Low Plains Late Zone Duck Season Youth Season – Saturday-Sunday
Byron Walker: Water levels full in the lake; all north marshes are full and 2 of the 3 south marshes are full. Approximately 125 ducks present. Habitat conditions should be good, with three marshes planted to millet. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Cedar Bluff: Water level is 24.9 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 500 ducks, mostly teal, gadwall, mallards and wood ducks, are present. Conditions rated fair, with some flooded vegetation at the west end. Success expected to be fair.
Council Grove: Water level is 0.1 feet above conservation pool. Very few ducks are on the area. Hunting conditions rated difficult, with bare shorelines making hunter concealment challenging. Success rated poor.
Glen Elder: Water level is 0.9 feet above conservation level. Approximately 2,100 ducks, mostly puddle ducks including mallards, gadwall, wigeon, shovelers and teal, are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with abundant flooded vegetation. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Isabel WA: The main lake is 80 percent full but the pool along Hwy. 42 is less than 20 percent full. Very few ducks are present. Hunting conditions are fair. Hunting success expected to be poor to fair.
Lovewell: Water level is 1.5 feet below conservation level. Less than 100 ducks observed, mostly wood ducks and teal, and 125 Canada geese. Hunting conditions are fair to good with flooded aquatic vegetation along the shorelines. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Quivira: Water levels fair to good, with water in many hunting pools. South marsh is dewatered for control structure repairs. Approximately 37,000 ducks, mostly with a few more divers than dabblers, and 3,300 geese, mostly White-fronted, are present. Hunting conditions fair. Success is expected to be fair to good. Check Quivira website www.fws.gov/quivira for Whooping Crane presence and hunting closure information.
Slate Creek: Approximately 80 ducks, mostly teal, are on the area. Hunting conditions are fair, with water in all pools. Hunting success expected to be fair to poor.
Webster: Water level is 3.7 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 7,500 ducks, with teal and a good mix of fall migrants, are present, along with approximately 1,000 Canada geese. Hunting conditions are fair to good, with good flooded shoreline vegetation. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Wilson: Water level is 1.1 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 175 ducks, mostly wigeon, gadwall and shovelers, are present along with a few Canada geese. Habitat conditions are fair to good, with some flooded vegetation along the shorelines. Hunting success expected to be fair.
High Plains Duck Season – through Jan. 1, Jan. 20-29
Norton: Water level is 13.2 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 250 ducks observed on the area, along with 150 Canada geese. Recent reservoir rise has inundated terrestrial vegetation. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Hunting success expected to be fair.
