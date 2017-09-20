Winnipeg knocks out Wingnuts in final game of championship series

The Winnipeg Goldeyes beat the Wingnuts 18-2 on Wednesday night in the deciding game of the American Association championship series in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
It’s the second straight season the Goldeyes have beaten the Wingnuts 3-2 in the best-of-five final series.
Winnipeg blew open Wednesday’s game with a nine-run second inning. Nine of the first 10 Goldeyes batters reached base in the second inning against starter Tim Brown and reliever Alex Boshers, and the one batter that didn’t was retired on a sacrifice bunt. They added five more runs in the fourth for a 14-0 lead.
The Wingnuts thought they had won the series in Game 4 on Monday night. They led 3-2 with two outs in the ninth inning and closer Ryan Kussmaul induced a groundball with two outs, but a balk call erased the play. The Goldeyes tied the game on Casey Turgeon’s two-out double in the ninth. Winnipeg went on to win 4-3 in 17 innings.
Game 5 was rained out Tuesday, the second rainout since the series moved to Winnpeg on Saturday.
