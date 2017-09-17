Wingnuts shortstop Leo Vargas turns a double play earlier in the American Association championship series.
Wingnuts shortstop Leo Vargas turns a double play earlier in the American Association championship series. Fred Solis Correspondent
Wingnuts shortstop Leo Vargas turns a double play earlier in the American Association championship series. Fred Solis Correspondent

Wichita Wingnuts

Wingnuts beat Goldeyes 5-3, need one more win for title

Eagle staff

September 17, 2017 7:01 PM

The Wingnuts moved within one game of winning the American Association championship series, beating the Goldeyes 5-3 on Sunday in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Wichita has two chances to clinch the best-of-five series in Winnipeg. Game 4 is 7:05 p.m. Monday; if needed, Game by will be 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Five straight Wingnuts batters reached base with two outs in the eighth inning, leading to three runs that put Wichita on top.

Christian Stringer started the rally with a single, then Mitch Medina walked. Brent Clevlen’s single drove home Stringer to make it 3-3, T.J. Mittelstaedt’s single scored Medina with the go-ahead run, then Matt Chavez drove home Clevlen with another single.

Winnipeg scored two in the first off Wingnuts starter Jordan Cooper, and tacked on a run in the fourth.

Wichita scored single runs in the fifth on a homer by Richard Prigatano, and the sixth when a double by Mittelstaedt knocked in Stringer.

Cooper went six innings and held the Goldeyes to four hits. Josh Goosen-Brown pitched a scoreless seventh, then Mike Devine retired the final six batters.

Find Sunday’s box score here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wingnuts manager Pete Rose Jr. talks about this year's team.

Wingnuts manager Pete Rose Jr. talks about this year's team. 1:28

Wingnuts manager Pete Rose Jr. talks about this year's team.
Winnipeg wins American Association championship 1:01

Winnipeg wins American Association championship
Pete Rose Jr on 2016 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ken Griffey Jr. 3:03

Pete Rose Jr on 2016 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ken Griffey Jr.

View More Video