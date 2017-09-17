Wingnuts beat Goldeyes 5-3, need one more win for title

The Wingnuts moved within one game of winning the American Association championship series, beating the Goldeyes 5-3 on Sunday in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Wichita has two chances to clinch the best-of-five series in Winnipeg. Game 4 is 7:05 p.m. Monday; if needed, Game by will be 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.
Five straight Wingnuts batters reached base with two outs in the eighth inning, leading to three runs that put Wichita on top.
Christian Stringer started the rally with a single, then Mitch Medina walked. Brent Clevlen’s single drove home Stringer to make it 3-3, T.J. Mittelstaedt’s single scored Medina with the go-ahead run, then Matt Chavez drove home Clevlen with another single.
Winnipeg scored two in the first off Wingnuts starter Jordan Cooper, and tacked on a run in the fourth.
Wichita scored single runs in the fifth on a homer by Richard Prigatano, and the sixth when a double by Mittelstaedt knocked in Stringer.
Cooper went six innings and held the Goldeyes to four hits. Josh Goosen-Brown pitched a scoreless seventh, then Mike Devine retired the final six batters.
Find Sunday’s box score here.
