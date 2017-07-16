Wichita Wingnuts

July 16, 2017 6:16 PM

Wingnuts shut out by Sioux Falls

Eagle staff

Miles Nordgren threw eight innings of shutout ball to help the Sioux Falls Canaries beat the Wichita Wingnuts 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

It was the second time this season that division-leading Wichita was shut out.

Nordgren (3-3) struck out five, didn’t walk anyone and allowed seven hits. Jose Ortega pitched the ninth for his 10th save.

Wingnuts starter Eddie Medina (6-3) allowed four hits and one run over seven innings. Sioux Falls’ run came on a fifth-inning home run by Burt Reynolds.

The Wingnuts leave Lawrence-Dumont Stadium for their annual National Baseball Congress road trip. After 17 road games, the team’s next home game is Aug. 7 against Lincoln.

S. Falls

ab

r

h

bi

Wichita

ab

r

h

bi

Marr ss

3

0

0

0

Kain cf

4

0

1

0

Henry dh

4

0

1

0

Strnger 2b

3

0

1

0

Mrrisn lf

4

0

1

0

Clvln dh

4

0

1

0

Jacobs 1b

2

0

1

0

Mttlstdt 3b

3

0

0

0

Rynlds rf

4

1

1

1

Chavez 1b

4

0

0

0

Gretz c

4

0

1

0

Medina c

3

0

2

0

Vavra 2b

4

0

0

0

Prgtno rf

4

0

1

0

Mele 3b

4

0

1

0

Salgado lf

3

0

1

0

Motl cf

3

0

0

0

Vargas ss

3

0

0

0

Totals

32

1

6

1

Totals

31

0

7

0

S. Falls

000

010

000

1

Wichita

000

000

000

0

DP: Sioux Falls 3, Wichita 0. LOB: Sioux Falls 7, Wichita 7. 2B: Prigatano. HR: Reynolds (8). SB: Morris 2 (14), Jacobs, STringer (13), Mittelstaedt (13). CS: Mele.

S. Falls

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Nordgren W,3-3

8

7

0

0

0

5

Ortega S,10

1

0

0

0

3

1

Wichita

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Medina L,6-3

7

4

1

1

1

5

Goossen-Brown

1

1

0

0

1

1

Campbell

1

1

0

0

1

0

T: 2:21. A: 1,618.

