Wingnuts shut out by Sioux Falls

Miles Nordgren threw eight innings of shutout ball to help the Sioux Falls Canaries beat the Wichita Wingnuts 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.
It was the second time this season that division-leading Wichita was shut out.
Nordgren (3-3) struck out five, didn’t walk anyone and allowed seven hits. Jose Ortega pitched the ninth for his 10th save.
Wingnuts starter Eddie Medina (6-3) allowed four hits and one run over seven innings. Sioux Falls’ run came on a fifth-inning home run by Burt Reynolds.
The Wingnuts leave Lawrence-Dumont Stadium for their annual National Baseball Congress road trip. After 17 road games, the team’s next home game is Aug. 7 against Lincoln.
S. Falls
ab
r
h
bi
Wichita
ab
r
h
bi
Marr ss
3
0
0
0
Kain cf
4
0
1
0
Henry dh
4
0
1
0
Strnger 2b
3
0
1
0
Mrrisn lf
4
0
1
0
Clvln dh
4
0
1
0
Jacobs 1b
2
0
1
0
Mttlstdt 3b
3
0
0
0
Rynlds rf
4
1
1
1
Chavez 1b
4
0
0
0
Gretz c
4
0
1
0
Medina c
3
0
2
0
Vavra 2b
4
0
0
0
Prgtno rf
4
0
1
0
Mele 3b
4
0
1
0
Salgado lf
3
0
1
0
Motl cf
3
0
0
0
Vargas ss
3
0
0
0
Totals
32
1
6
1
Totals
31
0
7
0
S. Falls
000
010
000
—
1
Wichita
000
000
000
—
0
DP: Sioux Falls 3, Wichita 0. LOB: Sioux Falls 7, Wichita 7. 2B: Prigatano. HR: Reynolds (8). SB: Morris 2 (14), Jacobs, STringer (13), Mittelstaedt (13). CS: Mele.
S. Falls
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Nordgren W,3-3
8
7
0
0
0
5
Ortega S,10
1
0
0
0
3
1
Wichita
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Medina L,6-3
7
4
1
1
1
5
Goossen-Brown
1
1
0
0
1
1
Campbell
1
1
0
0
1
0
T: 2:21. A: 1,618.
