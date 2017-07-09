Wichita Wingnuts

Canaries cool off Wingnuts’ hot bats

Eagle staff

Sioux Falls starter Grady Wood limited to the Wingnuts to four hits over eight innings and the Canaries beat the Wingnuts 2-1 on Sunday to salvage the final game of the weekend series in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Wood (5-1) didn’t walk a batter and struck out seven. The Wingnuts scored 21 runs in the first two games of the series. It was the first time Wichita was limited to one run since May 24.

All the game’s runs scored on homers. Christian Stringer put Wichita ahead 1-0 with a first-inning home run. Jabari Henry hit a two-run shot for Sioux Falls in the third.

Garrett Gould made his first start of the season for the Wingnuts and struck out seven in five innings.

The Wingnuts won two of three games at Sioux Falls and return home the best record in the American Association (35-14).

The Wingnuts are off Monday, then begin a six-game homestand Tuesday when they face Gary-Southshore.

Wichita

ab

r

h

bi

S. Falls

ab

r

h

bi

Prigtno rf

4

0

0

0

Marr ss

4

1

1

0

Stringer 2b

4

1

1

1

Henry rf

3

1

1

2

Clevlen dh

4

0

0

0

Morrison cf

3

0

1

0

Mittlstt cf

4

0

1

0

Jacobs dh

3

0

0

0

Chavez 1b

4

0

2

0

Reynolds lf

3

0

0

0

Fisher c

4

0

0

0

Mele 3b

4

0

0

0

Medina 3b

3

0

1

0

Gretz 1b

3

0

0

0

Salgado lf

3

0

1

0

Vavra 2b

2

0

0

0

Vargas ss

3

0

0

0

Falsetti c

3

0

1

0

Totals

33

1

6

1

Totals

28

2

4

2

Wichita

100

000

000

1

Sioux Falls

002

000

00x

2

E: Fisher, Vargas, Vavra. DP: Wichita 1, Sioux Falls 1. LOB: Wichita 5, Sioux Falls 7. 2B: Marr. HR: Stringer (3), Henry (11). SB: Mirrison 2, Reynolds 2.

Wichita

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Gould L,0-1

5

3

2

2

2

7

Pratt

1

0

0

0

1

2

Wilson

1

0

0

0

1

2

Campbell

1

1

0

0

0

1

Sioux Falls

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Wood W,5-1

8

4

1

1

0

7

Ortega S,6

1

2

0

0

0

0

HBP: Gould (Henry). WP: Gould, Wood. T: 2:18. A: 2,141.

