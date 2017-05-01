Wingnuts hire Anthony Capra as pitching coach

Anthony Capra is moving from the Wingnuts’ clubhouse to the coaches’ offices.
The club’s career strikeout leader was named pitching coach Monday. He replaces Luke Robertson, who was the pitching coach for the first nine years of the franchise.
“The Wingnuts have meant so much to me since I first signed here back in 2012, and I’m excited to have the opportunity to carry on the tradition of great pitching staffs that Luke built during his nine seasons here,” Capra said in a news release.
Capra pitched parts of five seasons in Wichita, striking out 305 batters in 55 appearances. He pitched collegiately at Wichita State, then reached Oakland’s Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento.
The Wingnuts have led the American Assocition in ERA four times, most recently in 2014. This is Capra’s first coaching job.
