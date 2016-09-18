Wingnuts beat Winnipeg 7-5, move within one game of title

2:40 Pete Rose Jr on Pete Rose Srs 2004 WWE Hall of Fame induction Pause

3:03 Pete Rose Jr. on childhood friend Ken Griffey Jr.

2:18 Pete Rose Jr. on Marlins OF Ichiro Suzuki

1:32 VIDEO: New Wingnuts manager has familiar name

1:29 VIDEO: Kevin Hooper steps down as Wichita Wingnuts manager

1:03 Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Nightwalk

1:08 "It's frustrating. It's irritating and it angers me immensely."

2:23 VIDEO: Vietnam hero brought home to rest after family waits 51 years

1:30 USS Wichita launches (views from four angles)

4:33 Curious Wichita: How loud is Intrust Bank Arena compared to the rest of Wichita?