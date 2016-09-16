Consistency has been hallmark of Wingnuts’ run in Wichita

In one way, the championship series between the Wingnuts and Winnipeg will determine the most successful American Association franchise of the last decade.
In virtually all other ways, the Wingnuts have run away with that distinction.
Whichever team wins the series, a best-of-five tied 1-1 heading into Saturday’s Game 3 at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium, will be the first team to win two championships since the Wingnuts joined the league in 2008. By every remaining standard, the Wingnuts have created considerable separation.
“When only four teams out of 12 make the playoffs, you’re lucky enough to make the playoffs,” Wingnuts general manager Josh Robertson said. “I know that it’s kind of been a ritual for Wichita.”
The Wingnuts have won more often and more consistently than any other American Association franchise. After a 45-50 inaugural season under manager Kash Beauchamp, Wichita hired Kevin Hooper, who brought the team unmatched prosperity.
In each of Hooper’s seven seasons, the Wingnuts had a winning record, and they reached the postseason six times. They played in the championship series twice before winning their only title in 2014, when they set a since-broken league record with 73 wins.
The Wingnuts’ .595 winning percentage and 528 wins (with 359 losses) are the league’s top marks since 2008.
They’ve made the playoffs six straight seasons – and counting – while Winnipeg, Laredo, Sioux City and St. Paul have reached the next-longest streaks, two years, during that stretch.
“Maybe people have gotten used to it or maybe our organization has gotten used to it,” Robertson said. “But the playoffs are never guaranteed.”
Wichita has at least tied for the league’s best record three times in the last five years and has won at least 55 games, of a 100-game schedule, six years in a row. The Wingnuts have never won the wild card, advancing to each playoffs after a division title.
The only teams close to maintaining pace with the Wingnuts are Winnipeg and Laredo. Winnipeg, the 2012 champion, has reached the playoffs four times since joining the league in 2011.
Laredo joined the following year and has never had a losing season, reaching the playoffs three times and winning the title last year.
The only lament the Wingnuts may have is that they don’t yet have multiple championships.
They’ve lost to opponents from their division who won the wild card while failing to top the Wingnuts in a long regular season. They’ve fallen victim to the randomness of a short series, getting uncharacteristically poor performances from players key to the postseason run.
“It’s a coin flip,” Robertson said. “…You can go out and be the best hitter in the country, then go cold in the playoffs.”
All of the Wingnuts’ winning has changed their goals. A playoff appearance no longer equals a success story. Even in the predictably unpredictable postseason, Wichita measures itself by championships.
That’s why the team didn’t celebrate following its first-round win over Sioux City.
“We expect to be in the championship,” catcher Martin Medina said. “We expect to win it, too, so this is no surprise to us.”
Late Thursday
Wichita
ab
r
h
bi
Winnipeg
ab
r
h
bi
Stringer 2b
5
1
1
1
Heisler dh
4
1
1
0
Cox 3b
5
0
1
0
Gonzalez ss
4
0
0
0
Clevlen dh
2
1
0
1
Cabrera lf
4
1
3
1
Mittlstt lf
5
2
2
0
Haslam lf
0
0
0
0
Dean lf
0
0
0
0
Abrcrmb cf
4
0
0
0
Chavez 1b
5
3
5
2
Romanski rf
4
0
1
0
VnStrtn rf
5
1
4
3
Rogers 1b
0
0
0
0
Kain cf
3
0
0
0
Rohm 1b-rf
4
0
1
0
Medina c
4
0
1
2
Grider 2b
4
0
2
1
Vargas ss
4
1
2
0
Darvill 3b
4
0
0
0
Tanabe c
3
0
1
0
Murphy c
0
0
0
0
Totals
38
9
16
9
Totals
35
2
9
2
Wichita
012
103
101
—
9 16 0
Winnipeg
001
001
000
—
2 9 1
E — Cabrera. DP — Wichita, Winnipeg. LOB — Wichita 6, Winnipeg 6. 2B — Stringer, Van Stratten, Heisler, Grinder, Tanabe. HR — Chavez (2). SF — Clevlen. CS — Van Stratten 2.
Wichita
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Boshers W,2-0
6
8
2
2
0
1
Pardo
1
1
0
0
0
0
Nading
1
0
0
0
0
0
Redd
1
0
0
0
0
0
Winnipeg
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
McGovern L,0-1
5 1/3
8
6
5
2
4
Shimo
0
2
1
1
1
0
Von
1 2/3
3
1
1
0
2
Tasin
1
1
0
0
0
1
Anderson
1
2
1
1
0
0
WP — Anderson, McGovern. T — 2:49. A — 3,532.
Winnipeg at Wingnuts
- When: 7:05 p.m. Saturday
- What: American Association championship series, best-of-five tied 1-1
- Where: Lawrence-Dumont Stadium
- Radio: KGSO, 1410-AM
