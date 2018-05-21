Wichita Thunder will continue to be NHL affiliate for the 2018-19 season

The Wichita Thunder will be an NHL affiliate for another season.
The Edmonton Oilers announced over the weekend that they have extended their affiliation agreement with the Thunder through the 2018-19 season.
Under the agreement, the Oilers can designate players within their development system for assignment in Wichita. The Thunder will be made up of players who are signed to NHL and AHL contracts in addition to those on ECHL contracts.
"We're excited to be extending our affiliation agreement with the Edmonton Oilers this coming season," Thunder coach Malcolm Cameron said in a statement. "I enjoyed working with the Oilers prospects that were assigned to us last year. I'm very excited about the new crop of Oilers prospects turning pro and look forward in helping their development this upcoming season. We were able to see a number of Oilers prospects in a Thunder uniform and hope that we were able to play an important role in their growth and development."
When Cameron was hired in 2016, he stated that it was his goal to establish the Thunder's first NHL affiliation. He achieved that when Wichita became an affiliate for the Ottawa Senators for the 2016-17 season, before switching to the Edmonton Oilers last season.
It has been a good working relationship, according to Oilers assistant general manager Bill Scott.
"After a successful first season together, we believe that Wichita is the best place for our prospects to develop under Malcolm Cameron's guidance," Scott said in the statement. "We are excited to continue our partnership which will produce a terrific on-ice product in Wichita while at the same time develop young players for the Oilers."
