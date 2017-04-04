Oilers slip by Thunder 2-1 in overtime

Garrett Ladd scored 65 seconds into overtime Tuesday night to give the Tulsa Oilers a 2-1 victory over the Thunder in an ECHL game at Intrust Bank Arena.
The teams went scoreless through the second and third periods.x
Shawn Bates gave Tulsa a 1-0 lead 3:47 into the game on an unassisted goal. Wichita tied it up nine minutes later on David Friedmann’s 13th goal. It was also unassisted.
Thunder goaltender Scott Greenham made 30 saves. Jonah Imoo of Tulsa made 28.
Tulsa 1 0 0 1 -- 2
Wichita 1 0 0 0 -- 1
First period: 1, Tulsa, Bates 17, 3:47. 2, Wichita, Friedmann 13, 12:23. Penalties: None.
Second period: No scoring. Penalties: Paquette Tul (interference), 12:11; Doornbosch Wic (interference), 12:36.
Third period: No Scoring. Penalties: Paquette Tul (roughing, misconduct continuing altercation), 10:43; Melindy Wic (misconduct continuing altercation), 10:43; Rupert Wic (high-sticking), 10:43.
Overtime: 3, Tulsa, Ladd 15 (Joyaux), 1:05. Penalties: None.
Shots on goal: Tulsa 9-15-7-1--32, Wichita 11-7-11-0--29.
Power play: Tulsa 0-1, Wichita 0-1.
Goalies: Tulsa, Imoo 29 shots/28 saves; Wichita, Greenham 32/30.
A: 4,188
