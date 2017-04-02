Thunder bounces back, beats Mavericks 5-3

Matt DeBlouw scored the go-ahead goal with 25 seconds left in the third period and the Thunder beat the Missouri Mavericks 5-3 on Sunday in Independence, Mo.
Ian Lowe added an empty-net goal in the final second as Thunder wrapped up a busy weekend with two wins in three games. The Mavericks beat the Thunder 8-2 on Saturday night in Wichita.
Wichita had leads of 2-0 and 3-1 after scoring three goals in the first 27:07, but the Thunder offense went silent and Missouri tied the score at 4:08 of the third.
Wichita
1
2
2
—
5
Missouri
0
2
1
—
3
First period-1, Wichita, Cure 2 (Beaudry), 11:19. Penalties-Obuchowski Mo (interference), 16:22.
Second period-2, Wichita, Rupert 9 (O'Brien, Beaudry), 1:05. 3, Missouri, Bleackley 6 (Robertson, Graham), 2:14. 4, Wichita, Tesink 7 7:07. 5, Missouri, Illo 11 (Fox, Dieude-Fauvel), 13:08 (SH). Penalties-Pauly Mo (delay of game), 11:58.
Third period-6, Missouri, Graham 6 (Correale, Fox), 4:08 (PP). 7, Wichita, DeBlouw 14 (Tatchell), 19:35. 8, Wichita, Lowe 9 (Melindy), 19:59 (EN). Penalties-Beaudry Wic (holding), 3:47; Melindy Wic (tripping), 6:54; Illo Mo (hooking), 8:26; Tolkinen Mo (interference), 10:50; Doornbosch Wic (misconduct), 19:59; Grant Wic (misconduct), 19:59; Lowe Wic (misconduct), 19:59; Melindy Wic (misconduct), 19:59; Tesink Wic (misconduct), 19:59; Bleackley Mo (misconduct), 19:59; Correale Mo (misconduct), 19:59; Courtney Mo (misconduct), 19:59; Doty Mo (misconduct), 19:59; Fox Mo (misconduct), 19:59; Graham Mo (slashing , misconduct), 19:59; Robinson Mo (game misconduct - leaving the players bench), 19:59.
Shots-Wichita 9-11-11-31. Missouri 11-17-11-39.
Power plays-Wichita 0-5; Missouri 1-2.
Goalies-Wichita, Greenham 39 shots-36 saves. Missouri, Robinson 30-26; Nagelvoort 0-0.
A-5,850.
Comments