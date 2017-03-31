Thunder beats Oilers, ends seven-game skid

Ryan Rupert and Louick Marcotte scored power-play goals in the second period, helping the Thunder beat the Oilers 4-1 on Friday night in Tulsa.
Tulsa went up 1-0 with a power-play goal of its own at 3:57 of the second period. Rupert tied the score at 8:31, and Marcotte put Wichita ahead at 15:03.
Rupert gave the Thunder a two-goal edge at 17:57 of the third, and Blake Tatchell added an empty-net goal.
Thunder goalie Drew Owsley made 36 saves.
The Thunder snapped a seven-game losing streak. The team won three of 13 games in March – two of the wins came against Tulsa.
The Thunder plays Missouri at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Intrust Bank Arena.
Wichita
0
2
2
—
4
Tulsa
0
1
0
—
1
First period- No Scoring. Penalties-St-Cyr Wic (hooking), 6:46; Clark Tul (slashing ), 7:15; Wilson Tul (slashing ), 13:48; LeBlanc Wic (slashing ), 18:20.
Second period-1, Tulsa, Brown 4 (Cunningham, Paquette), 3:57 (PP). 2, Wichita, Rupert 7 (O'Brien, LeBlanc), 8:31 (PP). 3, Wichita, Marcotte 16 (O'Brien, Beaudry), 15:03 (PP). Penalties-Doornbosch Wic (slashing ), 2:35; Beaudry Wic (high-sticking), 5:09; Lalancette Tul (hooking), 8:00; DeBlouw Wic (unsportsmanlike conduct), 12:39; Clark Tul (instigating, fighting - major, game misconduct - fighting (continuing altercation)), 12:39; DeBlouw Wic (delay of game), 19:12.
Third period-4, Wichita, Rupert 8 (LeBlanc, Tesink), 17:57. 5, Wichita, Tatchell 11 18:16 (EN). Penalties-Watling Tul (tripping), 0:49; Beaudry Wic (interference), 7:41; Lowe Wic (interference on the goalkeeper, fighting - major), 14:38; Wilson Tul (fighting - major), 14:38; Cure Wic (slashing ), 18:41.
Shots-Wichita 9-11-8-28. Tulsa 13-15-9-37.
Power plays-Wichita 2-5; Tulsa 1-8.
Goalies-Wichita, Owsley 37 shots-36 saves. Tulsa, Musico 27-24.
A-16,759.
