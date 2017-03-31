Thunder beats Oilers, ends seven-game skid

6:23 A 'prom-posal' that will melt your heart Pause

4:38 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop talk about AAC

1:50 Wichita State's Shaq Morris discusses his matchup against Kentucky's Bam Adebayo

0:51 Toby Keith's PSA for Ashland, Kansas, and surrounding areas after wildfires

1:51 Dandales is closing, but for how long?

2:09 Raw footage: Battling wildfires across southwest Kansas

1:54 DA finds officer’s fatal shooting of motorist in 2015 was reasonable

1:23 Roberts visits western Kansas after wildfires

2:52 CIA director’s Wichita house up for auction