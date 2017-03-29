Thunder drops 4-1 decision to Quad City

C.J. Motte stopped 30 of 31 Thunder shots to help the Quad City Mallards to a 4-1 victory Tuesday night at Intrust Bank Arena.
Ryan Tesink had the Thunder’s goal, less than two minutes into the second period. It tied the game, but Quad City scored two more goals over the next 10 minutes to take control.
The Thunder (18-41-5-1) is tied with Elmira for the lowest point total in the ECHL. Wichita plays at Tulsa on Friday night before returning home for a Saturday night game against Missouri.
Quad City
1
2
1
—
4
Wichita
0
1
0
—
1
First period: 1, Quad City, Warning 23 (Petan, Gibson), 16:17. Penalties: Wilson QC (tripping), 7:15.
Second period: 2, Wichita, Tesink 6 (Doornbosch, Rupert), 1:27. 3, Quad City, Francis 25 3:19. 4, Quad City, Parks 27 (Wilson, Francis), 11:15. Penalties: Nevins QC (fighting major), 11:22; Lowe Wic (fighting major), 11:22; Arnold QC (unsportsmanlike conduct, misconduct), 16:12; Grant Wic (boarding), 16:12.
Third period: 5, Quad City, Wilson 2 (Francis, Petan), 18:55 (EN). Penalties: Gibson QC (slashing), 11:47; Melindy Wic (spearing major, game misconduct spearing), 19:45.
Shots on goal: Quad City 16-7-8-31, Wichita 11-8-12-31. Power play: Quad City 0-1, Wichita 0-2.
Goalies: Quad City, Motte 31 shots, 30 saves. Wichita, Greenham 30/27. A: 2,660.
