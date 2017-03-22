Mallards beat Thunder 5-2

Quad City scored the game’s first three goals and the Thunder spent the rest of the night trying to catch up in a 5-2 loss Wednesday at Intrust Bank Arena.
The Mallards took a 1-0 lead at 2:19 of the first period, and added two goals in the next 10 minutes.
Wichita made it 3-1 on Maxime St. Cyr’s goal at 13:49 of the first, and the margin remained two goals until 5:55 of the third period, when a goal by Louick Marcotte pulled the Thunder within 3-2.
Quad City restored its two-goal edge at 12:02 of the third, and tacked on an empty-net goal with three seconds remaining.
The Thunder plays host to Missouri on Friday night.
Quad City 3 0 2 - 5
Wichita 1 0 1 - 2
1st Period-1, Quad City, Francis 23 (Kuqali, Harris), 2:19. 2, Quad City, Parks 24 (Gilmour), 8:38. 3, Quad City, Parks 25 (Lang, Kuqali), 12:52. 4, Wichita, St-Cyr 7 (Cure, Beaudry), 13:49. Penalties-No Penalties
2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Harris Qc (roughing), 9:44.
3rd Period-5, Wichita, Marcotte 14 (St-Cyr), 5:55. 6, Quad City, Francis 24 12:02. 7, Quad City, Parks 26 19:57 (EN). Penalties-Brassart Qc (high-sticking - double), 6:53; Friedmann Wic (tripping), 14:31; Dunn Wic (roughing, misconduct), 18:16.
Shots on Goal-Quad City 11-9-8-28. Wichita 11-13-10-34.
Power Play Opportunities-Quad City 0 / 2; Wichita 0 / 2.
Goalies-Quad City, Motte 18-10-2-0 (34 shots-32 saves). Wichita, Greenham 9-11-2-0 (9 shots-6 saves); Owsley 7-20-1-1 (18 shots-17 saves).
A-2,511
