Allen beats Thunder 3-1

The Thunder fell behind by three goals, then cut the deficit to one before losing 5-3 to the Americans on Friday night in Allen, Texas.
Louick Marcotte, Brandon Carlson and Vincent Dunn scored Wichita’s goals.
Wichita 0 0 3 - 3
Allen 2 1 2 - 5
1st Period-1, Allen, Brown 3 (Costello, MacLeod), 8:12. 2, Allen, Mathers 7 (Steffes, Eberle), 18:14. Penalties-Hall Aln (interference), 9:13; Marcotte Wic (high-sticking), 18:23; Lowe Wic (interference), 19:11; MacLeod Aln (slashing ), 19:11.
2nd Period-3, Allen, Chouinard 9 (Makowski, Steffes), 0:06 (PP). Penalties-Marcotte Wic (high-sticking), 0:06; Moore Aln (double - roughing), 7:27.
3rd Period-4, Wichita, Marcotte 13 (Dunn, Lloyd), 1:18. 5, Wichita, Carlson 3 (Erkamps, Grant), 8:04. 6, Allen, MacLeod 2 (Gunn, Costello), 13:48. 7, Allen, Hanson 33 (Brown, Gill), 15:40 (PP). 8, Wichita, Dunn 4 (Duffy, Doornbosch), 19:41. Penalties-Costello Aln (hooking), 4:29; Dunn Wic (roughing), 7:57; Ruopp Aln (roughing), 7:57; Brown Aln (slashing ), 11:08; Cure Wic (cross-checking), 14:22.
Shots on Goal-Wichita 11-15-14-40. Allen 10-8-8-26.
Power Play Opportunities-Wichita 0 / 5; Allen 2 / 3.
Goalies-Wichita, Owsley 7-20-1-1 (26 shots-21 saves). Allen, Gill 26-7-1-0 (40 shots-37 saves).
A-4,524
Comments