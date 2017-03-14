Wichita Thunder

March 14, 2017 9:55 PM

Thunder beats Mavericks 2-1 in overtime

Eagle staff

Vincent Dunn scored 1:41 into overtime, giving the Thunder a 2-1 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday night in Independence, Mo.

Wichita’s Ian Lowe scored the game’s first goal at 3:32 of the first period – and then the team went 58 minutes without a goal, but still won.

Thunder goalie Drew Owsley made 47 saves, including 19 in the third period and three more in OT. The lone Missouri goal came at 14:07 of the first period.

The Thunder plays at Allen on Friday and Saturday.

Wichita 1 0 0 1 - 2

Missouri 1 0 0 0 - 1

First period-1, Wichita, Lowe 8 (Grant), 3:32 (SH). 2, Missouri, Bleackley 1 (Fox), 14:07. Penalties-Lloyd Wic (hooking), 2:50; Tesink Wic (holding), 4:06; Lloyd Wic (slashing ), 15:02; Obuchowski Mo (interference), 16:27.

Second period- No Scoring. Penalties-DeBlouw Wic (tripping), 0:36; Dieude-Fauvel Mo (interference), 19:02.

Third period- No Scoring. Penalties-served by Fox Mo (bench - too many men), 5:15; Melindy Wic (hooking), 5:37.

Overtime-3, Wichita, Dunn 3 (DeBlouw), 1:41. Penalties-No Penalties.

Shots-Wichita 14-9-11-2-36. Missouri 16-10-19-3-48.

Power plays-Wichita 0 / 3; Missouri 0 / 5.

Goalies-Wichita, Owsley 48 shots-47 saves. Missouri, Robinson 36-34.

A-4,489.

Wichita Thunder

