Greenville’s third-period goals top Thunder 3-2

Third-period goals from Greenville’s Joe Houk and Troy Donnay wiped away the Thunder’s 2-1 lead, and Wichita went on to lose 3-2 in an ECHL hockey game Wednesday in Greenville, S.C.
A day after losing 7-3 to the Swamp Rabbits, the Thunde took a first-period lead on Ryan Tesink’s fourth goal of the season. Gabriel Gagne and Jamie Doornbosch got assists.
Greenville tied it in the second period before Wichita took a 2-1 lead on Blake Tatchell’s 10th goal 2:26 into the third period. Doornbosch got another assist.
Houk tied it with just under 15 minutes to play, then Donnay’s game-winner came with 10:59 remaining.
The Thunder has a rare weekend off before playing at Missouri on Tuesday.
Wichita
1
0
1
—
2
Greenville
0
1
2
—
3
First period: 1, Wichita, Tesink 4 (Gagne, Doornbosch), 7:12. Penalties: Marcotte Wic (tripping), 1:12; Lloyd Wic (high-sticking), 11:05; Lowe Wic (holding the stick), 15:30; Houk Grn (holding), 15:51; Friedmann Wic (slashing ), 17:42; Cameron Grn (unsportsmanlike conduct), 17:42; DaSilva Grn (cross-checking), 17:42.
Second period: 2, Greenville, Oksanen 19 (McPherson, Bergin), 4:49. Penalties: Carlson Wic (roughing), 6:27; Melindy Wic (fighting major), 6:27; DaSilva Grn (fighting major), 6:27; Duchesne Grn (roughing), 6:27; Lloyd Wic (hooking), 13:05; Donnay Grn (roughing), 17:50.
Third period: 3, Wichita, Tatchell 10 (Doornbosch), 2:26 (PP). 4, Greenville, Houk 15 (Miceli, Gerling), 5:07. 5, Greenville, Donnay 2 (McPherson), 9:01. Penalties: King Grn (hooking), 1:33.
Shots on goal: Wichita 13-13-11-37, Greenville 12-10-9-31. Power play: Wichita 1/4; Greenville 0/4.
Goalies: Wichita, Owsley 6-19-1-1 (31 shots-28 saves). Greenville, Malcolm 12-9-4-1 (37 shots-35 saves).
A: 2,836.
