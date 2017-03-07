Greenville’s Joly scores four on Thunder

Greenville’s Michael Joly scored four goals and the Swamp Rabbits beat the Thunder 7-3 on Tuesday in Greenville, S.C.
Macoy Erkamps scored for the Thunder at 6:59 of the first period to make it 1-1, but Greenville built a 3-1 lead by the end of the period. Wichita got within 3-2 at 4:32 of the second period on a goal by Jamie Doornbosch – who rejoined the team Tuesday after a stint with Binghamton of the AHL – but Greenville scored the next three to take control.
Ian Lowe scored Wichita’s final goal.
Ahti Oksanen assisted on all four of Joly’s goals, and added a goal of his own in the second period.
The game– the first meeting between the teams this season – included a fight 46 seconds into the game, and two more fights in the first three minutes of the second period.
First period-1, Greenville, Joly 20 (Oksanen, McPherson), 1:19. 2, Wichita, Erkamps 5 (Doornbosch, Grant), 6:59. 3, Greenville, Joly 21 (McPherson, Oksanen), 13:37. 4, Greenville, Houk 13 (Alderson, Miceli), 15:56. Penalties-Tesink Wic (fighting - major), 9:57; Dommett Grn (fighting - major), 9:57; Thompson Grn (high-sticking), 15:04; Marcotte Wic (interference), 15:29.
Second period-5, Wichita, Doornbosch 9 (DeBlouw, Gagne), 4:32 (PP). 6, Greenville, Oksanen 18 (Gerling, Thompson), 10:56 (PP). 7, Greenville, Joly 22 (McPherson, Oksanen), 19:15. 8, Greenville, Joly 23 (McPherson, Oksanen), 19:50. Penalties-Erkamps Wic (fighting - major), 2:10; Cameron Grn (fighting - major), 2:10; Melindy Wic (fighting - major), 2:44; Thompson Grn (fighting - major), 2:44; McPherson Grn (boarding), 3:19; DeBlouw Wic (interference), 9:17; Melindy Wic (roughing), 11:23; DaSilva Grn (roughing, interference), 11:23; Marcotte Wic (tripping), 12:04.
Third period-9, Greenville, Houk 14 (Alderson), 9:01 (PP). 10, Wichita, Lowe 7 (Oslanski, Doornbosch), 14:04. Penalties-St-Cyr Wic (elbowing), 5:06; Bolton Wic (misconduct), 7:14; Dunn Wic (high-sticking), 7:14; Thompson Grn (tripping), 18:15.
Shots-Wichita 17-9-8-34. Greenville 15-12-10-37.
Power plays-Wichita 1-4; Greenville 2-5.
Goalies-Wichita, Owsley 37 shots-30 saves. Greenville, Skapski 34-31.
A-3,848.
