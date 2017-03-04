Thunder beats Tulsa 3-2 in shootout

Drew Owsley made 39 saves during the game then turned aside Tulsa in the shootout, allowing the Thunder to beat the Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night at Intrust Bank Arena.
Wichita’s Gabriel Gagne scored on his shot in the first round of the shootout for the winning score. Owsley made saves in the first and third rounds of the shootout, and saw a Tulsa shot go wide in the second round.
The Thunder had the game’s only goal in the first 40 minutes, a power-play goal by Gagne at 17:44 of the first period.
Tulsa tied the score in the opening minute of the third period. The Thunder regained the lead at 16:04 on Matt DreBlouw’s goal, but Tulsa pulled even a minute later.
Tulsa
0
0
2
0
0
—
2
Wichita
1
0
1
0
1
—
3
First period-1, Wichita, Gagne 6 (Oslanski, Lloyd), 17:44 (PP). Penalties-Kessy Tul (roughing), 16:09; Paquette Tul (instigating, fighting - major), 16:09; Melindy Wic (slashing ), 16:09; Owsley Wic (leaving the crease), 16:09.
Second period- No Scoring. Penalties-Melindy Wic (roughing), 2:27; Lowe Wic (hooking), 4:34; Joyaux Tul (delay of game), 9:39; Marcotte Wic (boarding), 20:00.
Third period-2, Tulsa, Hubbs 1 (Wilson, Brown), 0:53 (PP). 3, Wichita, DeBlouw 13 (Marcotte, Tatchell), 16:04. 4, Tulsa, Brown 2 (Lalancette, Kessy), 17:04. Penalties-DeBlouw Wic (high-sticking), 10:01.
OT- No Scoring. Penalties-St-Cyr Wic (high-sticking - double), 2:07.
Shootout - Tulsa 0 (Ladd NG, Drapluk NG, Bates NG), Wichita 1 (Gagne G, Marcotte NG).
Shots-Tulsa 11-14-10-6-0-41. Wichita 10-10-12-1-1-34.
Power plays-Tulsa 1-6; Wichita 1-2.
Goalies-Tulsa, Stevens 33 shots-31 saves. Wichita, Owsley 41-39.
A-4,615.
Comments