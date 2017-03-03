Wichita Thunder

March 3, 2017 10:09 PM

Tulsa defeats Thunder 3-2

Eagle staff

The Tulsa Oilers’ three first-period goals were enough to withstand the Thunder’s two third-period goals in the Oilers’ 3-2 win Friday night at Intrust Bank Arena in the Thunder’s first home game in two weeks.

The Oilers scored three goals in the first 10:52 of the game, then both teams went silent offensively until the opening minutes of the third.

Louick Marcotte scored both Thunder goals, the first at 1:42 of the third and the other at 18:56.

The teams meet again Saturday night at Intrust.

Tulsa

3

0

0

3

Wichita

0

0

2

2

First period-1, Tulsa, Paquette 10 (Lalancette, Joyaux), 4:46. 2, Tulsa, Pleskach 11 (Wilson, Paquette), 9:41. 3, Tulsa, Murphy 17 (Gauthier, Julseth-White), 10:52. Penalties-Lowe Wic (tripping), 1:07; Paquette Tul (high-sticking), 7:04; Wilson Tul (fighting - major), 13:07; Tesink Wic (fighting - major), 13:07.

Second period- No Scoring. Penalties-Gauthier Tul (boarding, fighting - major), 7:25; Carlson Wic (fighting - major), 7:25; Melindy Wic (roughing), 9:40; Kessy Tul (fighting - major), 15:16; Melindy Wic (fighting - major), 15:16; Haar Tul (roughing), 18:54; Oslanski Wic (roughing), 18:55.

Third period-4, Wichita, Marcotte 11 (Tatchell, Vanier), 1:42. 5, Wichita, Marcotte 12 (Lloyd, Erkamps), 18:56. Penalties-No Penalties.

Shots-Tulsa 14-18-3-35. Wichita 7-8-18-33.

Power plays-Tulsa 0-2; Wichita 0-2.

Goalies-Tulsa, Stevens 33 shots-31 saves. Wichita, Owsley 35-32.

A-4,193.



