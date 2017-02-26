Thunder can’t overcome early troubles, loses third straight

The Thunder fell behind by three goals in the game’s first 23 minutes, then rallied to tie the score twice before losing 6-4 to the Quad City Mallards on Sunday in Moline, Ill., for the Thunder’s third loss of the weekend.
The Mallards scored two in the first period, then got their second power-play goal of the game to make it 3-0 at 2:39 of the second period.
Maxime St. Cyr got Wichita on the board 32 seconds later, and James Melindy and Darryl Lloyd added scores before the end of the period to make it 3-3.
After Quad City went ahead early in the third, Wichita pulled even on Grant Arnold’s goal at 7:53. Quad City took the lead for good at 13:52.
Wichita
0
3
1
—
4
Quad City
2
1
3
—
6
First period-1, Quad City, Gelinas 5 (Kovacs, Brassart), 11:46. 2, Quad City, Kovacs 13 (MacDonald, Gelinas), 18:01 (PP). Penalties-Brassart Qc (hooking), 4:26; Melindy Wic (fighting - major), 12:23; Arnold Qc (fighting - major), 12:23; Lloyd Wic (high-sticking), 17:22; Wilson Qc (hooking), 18:31.
Second period-3, Quad City, Francis 20 (Nevins, Kuqali), 2:39 (PP). 4, Wichita, St-Cyr 6 (Dunn, Erkamps), 3:11. 5, Wichita, Melindy 3 (Tesink, Lowe), 10:27. 6, Wichita, Lloyd 5 (Carlson, Marcotte), 18:14. Penalties-Tatchell Wic (tripping), 0:21; Melindy Wic (instigating, fighting - major), 1:18; Panzarella Qc (fighting - major), 1:18; Oslanski Wic (slashing ), 5:06; Gibson Qc (interference), 6:04; Wilson Qc (hooking), 12:36; Melindy Wic (interference on the goalkeeper), 17:36; Motte Qc (diving), 17:36.
Third period-7, Quad City, Arnold 6 (Francis, Parks), 4:44. 8, Wichita, Tatchell 9 (St-Cyr, Marcotte), 7:53. 9, Quad City, Panzarella 6 13:52. 10, Quad City, Gilmour 1 (Harris), 18:45 (SH EN). Penalties-Vanier Wic (high-sticking), 11:01; Brassart Qc (slashing ), 17:34; St-Cyr Wic (hooking), 19:04; Oslanski Wic (roughing), 19:56; Owsley Wic (slashing ), 19:56; Brassart Qc (roughing), 19:56; Nevins Qc (roughing), 19:56.
Shots-Wichita 8-18-9-35. Quad City 12-13-24-49. Power Plays-Wichita 0-5; Quad City 2-6. Goalies-Wichita, Owsley 48 shots-43 saves. Quad City, Motte 35-31. A-3,443.
Late Saturday
KOMETS 6, THUNDER 0
Wichita
0
0
0
—
0
Fort Wayne
3
2
1
—
6
First period-1, Fort Wayne, Szydlowski 22 (Milan), 3:58 (SH). 2, Fort Wayne, Thompson 16 (Embach, Perlini), 12:28. 3, Fort Wayne, Cheek 11 13:46. Penalties-Binkley Fw (delay of game), 3:02; Cheek Fw (slashing ), 8:10.
Secon period-4, Fort Wayne, Sol 4 (Perlini, Embach), 2:07. 5, Fort Wayne, Cheek 12 (Szydlowski, Desjardins), 7:48. Penalties-Tesink Wic (delay of game), 4:07; Melindy Wic (roughing), 10:47; Baptista Fw (roughing), 10:47; Sol Fw (tripping), 15:35.
Third period-6, Fort Wayne, Cheek 13 (Szydlowski, Thompson), 8:08. Penalties-Leonard Fw (cross-checking), 4:39; Melindy Wic (roughing), 8:27; served by Cuzner Wic (throwing the stick), 10:49.
Shots-Wichita 10-12-6-28. Fort Wayne 6-11-10-27. Power plays-Wichita 0-4; Fort Wayne 0-3. Goalies-Wichita, Greenham 16 shots-11 saves; Owsley 11-10. Fort Wayne, Bartus 28-28. A-8,531.
