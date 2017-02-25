Thunder loses at Fort Wayne

The Thunder gave up five goals over the first two periods of a 6-0 loss to the Fort Wayne Komets on Saturday night in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Fort Wayne scored three times in the first period despite taking six shots. Wichita had 22 shots over the first two periods but went scoreless.
Wichita
0
0
0
—
0
Fort Wayne
3
2
1
—
6
1st Period-1, Fort Wayne, Szydlowski 22 (Milan), 3:58 (SH). 2, Fort Wayne, Thompson 16 (Embach, Perlini), 12:28. 3, Fort Wayne, Cheek 10 13:46. Penalties-Binkley Fw (delay of game), 3:02; Cheek Fw (slashing ), 8:10.
2nd Period-4, Fort Wayne, Sol 4 (Perlini, Embach), 2:07. 5, Fort Wayne, Cheek 11 (Szydlowski, Desjardins), 7:48. Penalties-Tesink Wic (delay of game), 4:07; Melindy Wic (roughing), 10:47; Baptista Fw (roughing), 10:47; Sol Fw (tripping), 15:35.
3rd Period-6, Fort Wayne, Cheek 12 (Szydlowski, Thompson), 8:08. Penalties-Leonard Fw (cross-checking), 4:39; Melindy Wic (roughing), 8:27; served by Cuzner Wic (throwing the stick), 10:49.
Shots on Goal-Wichita 10-12-6-28. Fort Wayne 6-11-10-27.
Power Play Opportunities-Wichita 0 / 4; Fort Wayne 0 / 3.
Goalies-Wichita, Greenham 9-9-2-0 (16 shots-11 saves); Owsley 5-15-1-1 (11 shots-10 saves). Fort Wayne, Bartus 17-6-1-0 (28 shots-28 saves).
A-8,531
