Cyclones’ Rumpel blanks Thunder

The Cyclones shut out the Thunder 2-0 on Friday night in Cincinnati.
Cyclones goalie Joel Rumpel made 27 saves. Rumpel, who played with the Allen Americans last season and beat Wichita eight times, was making his fifth appearance of the year for Cincinnati.
Thunder goalie Drew Owsley made 35 saves. He allowed a goal in each of the first two periods. Shawn O’Donnell scored in the first after collecting a loose puck near the Thunder line. Jaynen Rissling scored from the blue line late in the second period.
The Thunder broke a 13-game losing streak on Wednesday with a 5-1 win over Cincinnati.
The road trip continues Saturday at Fort Wayne, and concludes Sunday at Quad City.
Wichita
0
0
0
—
0
Cincinnati
1
1
0
—
2
First period-1, Cincinnati, O'Donnell 8 (Sims, Posa), 16:18. Penalties- Cin (bench - too many men), 4:22; Melindy Wic (slashing ), 7:04.
Second period-2, Cincinnati, Rissling 6 (Diaby, Walsh), 18:39. Penalties-Dunn Wic (roughing), 6:43; McNally Cin (roughing), 6:43; Johnston Cin (holding), 12:22; Grant Wic (slashing ), 14:35; Posa Cin (hooking), 19:11.
Third period- No Scoring.Penalties-DeBlouw Wic (interference), 14:05; Marcotte Wic (tripping), 19:09.
Shots-Wichita 13-4-10-27. Cincinnati 12-15-10-37.
Power plays-Wichita 0-3; Cincinnati 0-4.
Goalies-Wichita, Owsley 37 shots-35 saves. Cincinnati, Rumpel 27-27.
A-4,292.
