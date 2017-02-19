Oilers shut out Thunder for Wichita’s 13th straight loss

The Tulsa Oilers beat the Thunder 5-0 on Sunday in Tulsa, dealing Wichita its 13 consecutive loss.
Tulsa’s Kale Kessy scored a goal in each period – the third while the Oilers were shorthanded.
Matt O’Connor started his second consecutive game in goal for the Thunder. He was assigned to Wichita on Saturday by the Binghamton Senators of the American Hockey League. He held division-leading Toledo to three goals in Saturday night’s 3-2 loss at Intrust Bank Arena. He allowed four goals in less than 32 minutes Sunday before being replaced by Scott Greenham.
Sunday’s game was the first of five on the road in the next week. The Thunder plays at Cincinnati of Wednesday and Friday.
Wichita
0
0
0
—
0
Tulsa
2
2
1
—
5
First period-1, Tulsa, Kessy 8 (Pleskach, Gauthier), 6:15. 2, Tulsa, Murphy 16 (Paquette, Cunningham), 18:35. Penalties-Vanier Wic (tripping), 2:41; Kessy Tul (slashing ), 7:59; Melindy Wic (roughing), 12:58; Kessy Tul (roughing), 14:42.
Second period-3, Tulsa, Paquette 9 (Lalancette, Drapluk), 1:45. 4, Tulsa, Kessy 9 (Paquette, Cunningham), 11:28 (PP). Penalties-Melindy Wic (holding), 10:57; Joyaux Tul (holding), 18:48.
Third period-5, Tulsa, Kessy 10 12:18 (SH). Penalties-DeBlouw Wic (slashing ), 2:50; Ladd Tul (hooking), 5:22; Bates Tul (cross-checking), 11:23; Carlson Wic (tripping), 15:22.
Shots-Wichita 10-3-10-23. Tulsa 15-8-10-33.
Power Plays-Wichita 0-5; Tulsa 1-5.
Goalies-Wichita, O'Connor 21 shots-17 saves; Greenham 12-11. Tulsa, Stevens 23-23.
A-5,889.
Late Saturday
WALLEYE 3, THUNDER 2
Toledo
1
1
1
—
3
Wichita
1
0
1
—
2
First period-1, Wichita, Marcotte 10 (Friedmann, Tatchell), 6:12. 2, Toledo, Spink 19 (Borkowski, Spink), 17:09. Penalties-Oslanski Wic (slashing ), 10:01.
Second period-3, Toledo, Borkowski 1 (Zajac), 14:46. Penalties-Walters Tol (tripping), 1:11; Tol (bench - too many men), 11:10; Tatchell Wic (roughing), 15:43; Nastasiuk Tol (high-sticking), 18:16.
Third period-4, Wichita, Erkamps 4 (Tatchell), 1:03. 5, Toledo, Spink 25 (Zajac), 7:05. Penalties-Grant Wic (slashing ), 2:59; Tesink Wic (hooking), 12:24; Schmitz Tol (interference), 12:49.
Shots-Toledo 13-14-8-35. Wichita 9-4-6-19.
Power plays-Toledo 0-4; Wichita 0-4.
Goalies-Toledo, Paterson 19 shots-17 saves. Wichita, O'Connor 35-32.
A-5,460.
Comments