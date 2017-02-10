Thunder losing streak reaches eight

Colorado beat the Thunder 5-2 on Friday night at Intrust Bank Arena for the Thunder’s eighth straight loss.
Wichita pulled within 3-2 on a power-play goal by Jamie Doornbosch with seven seven seconds left in the second period, but the Thunder couldn’t carry the momentum into the third period.
The Eagles moved ahead 4-2 on a power-play goal by Matt Register at 3:27 of the third, then made it 5-3 when Jake Marko scored at 16:38 while the Thunder had two players in the penalty box.
The teams meet for the third time in four days at 7 p.m. Saturday at Intrust Bank Arena.
Colorado
2
1
2
—
5
Wichita
1
1
0
—
2
First period-1, Colorado, Salazar 16 (Register, Pierro-Zabotel), 3:06. 2, Wichita, O'Brien 6 (Rupert, Tesink), 6:48. 3, Colorado, Salazar 17 (Zimmerman, St-Amant), 19:26. Penalties-O'Brien Wic (hooking), 3:54; St-Amant Col (hooking), 15:25; Melindy Wic (roughing), 19:46; Harrison Col (roughing), 19:59; Oslanski Wic (roughing), 19:59.
Second period-4, Colorado, Belzile 5 (Jardine, Garbowsky), 14:48. 5, Wichita, Doornbosch 8 (O'Brien, Rupert), 19:53 (PP). Penalties-Harrison Col (cross-checking), 2:58; Zimmerman Col (tripping), 19:04.
Third period-6, Colorado, Register 11 (Jardine, Marto), 3:27 (PP). 7, Colorado, Marto 7 (Salazar, Register), 16:38 (PP). Penalties-Melindy Wic (hooking), 3:10; Harrison Col (cross-checking), 10:44; Erkamps Wic (tripping), 14:34; DeBlouw Wic (slashing ), 14:51.
Shots-Colorado 9-10-20-39. Wichita 8-8-5-21.
Power plays-Colorado 2-5; Wichita 1-4.
Goalies-Colorado, Saunders 21 shots-19 saves. Wichita, Greenham 39.34.
A-7,670.
