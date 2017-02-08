Colorado beats Thunder 5-3

Colorado beat the Thunder 5-3 on Wednesday night at Intrust Bank Arena, dealing the Thunder its seventh straight loss.
Colorado took a 2-0 lead after the first 20 minutes with a pair of power-play goals.
The Thunder’s Jamie Doornbosch and Louick Marcotte scored power-plays goals to make it 2-2 at 12:33 of the second period, but the tie lasted just 39 seconds before Colorado retook the lead. The Eagles tacked on another goal 83 seconds later to re-establish the two-goal edge.
Wichita pulled within 4-3 on a goal by David Friedmann at 8;10 of the third, but couldn’t get the tying score. The Eagles locked up the win with an empty-net goal at 19:12.
The Thunder’s seven-game losing streak includes two losses at Colorado in late January where the Eagles outscored the Thunder 17-6.
Wednesday’s was the first of three games against the Eagles this week. The teams play Friday and Saturday at Intrust Bank Arena.
Colorado 2 2 1 - 5
Wichita 0 2 1 - 3
First period-1, Colorado, Corbett 2 (Garbowsky, Register), 2:33 (PP). 2, Colorado, Holmberg 11 (Marto, Pierro-Zabotel), 7:24 (PP). Penalties-Grant Wic (hooking), 0:54; Lowe Wic (slashing ), 6:26; Garbowsky Col (interference), 7:57; Tesink Wic (tripping), 10:41; Brooks Col (kneeing), 13:07; Bolton Wic (hooking), 16:05.
Second period-3, Wichita, Doornbosch 7 (O'Brien, Rupert), 6:17 (PP). 4, Wichita, Marcotte 9 (DeBlouw, Doornbosch), 12:33 (PP). 5, Colorado, Houck 6 (Brooks), 13:12. 6, Colorado, Belzile 3 (Garbowsky, Harrison), 14:35. Penalties-Holmberg Col (interference), 5:04; Corbett Col (hooking), 8:00; DeBlouw Wic (holding the stick), 8:00; Grant Wic (tripping), 9:53; Belzile Col (tripping), 11:44; Garbowsky Col (high-sticking), 19:37.
Third period-7, Wichita, Friedmann 10 (Lowe), 8:43. 8, Colorado, Belzile 4 (Garbowsky), 19:12 (EN). Penalties-Zimmerman Col (hooking), 0:20; Friedmann Wic (interference), 6:34; Register Col (cross-checking), 11:08; Zimmerman Col (double - roughing), 19:50; Tesink Wic (double - roughing), 19:50.
Shots-Colorado 16-14-10-40. Wichita 2-10-9-21.
Power plays-Colorado 2-6; Wichita 2-7.
Goalies-Colorado, Saunders 21 shots-18 saves. Wichita, Greenham 39-35.
A-2,504.
Comments