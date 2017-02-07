Thunder loses to Missouri 2-1 in overtime

Matt Finn’s goal with 4 minutes, 59 seconds elapsed in overtime gave the Missouri Mavericks a 2-1 victory over the Thunder on Tuesday night in Independence, Mo.
Louick Marcotte had the Thunder’s goal, getting assists from Matt DeBlouw and Jamie Doornbosch just 33 seconds into the second period for a 1-0 lead.
Finn scored the equalizer with 1:50 to play in the third period. Carter Verhaeghe had assists on both Missouri goals.
Wichita 0 1 0 0 - 1
Missouri 0 0 1 1 - 2
1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Vanier Wic (slashing ), 2:46; Oslanski Wic (slashing ), 19:09; Doty Mo (slashing ), 19:09.
2nd Period-1, Wichita, Marcotte 8 (DeBlouw, Doornbosch), 0:33. Penalties-Tesink Wic (slashing ), 6:03; Finn Mo (holding), 7:27; Melindy Wic (tripping), 7:55; Obuchowski Mo (holding), 12:22; Dunn Wic (fighting - major), 14:01; Illo Mo (fighting - major), 14:01; Vanier Wic (unsportsmanlike conduct), 17:44; Elbrecht Mo (unsportsmanlike conduct), 17:44.
3rd Period-2, Missouri, Finn 7 (Verhaeghe, Fox), 18:10. Penalties-Carzo Mo (hooking), 0:55.
OT Period-3, Missouri, Finn 8 (Verhaeghe), 4:59. Penalties-No Penalties
Shots on Goal-Wichita 7-16-7-4-34. Missouri 9-8-12-1-30. Power Play Opportunities-Wichita 0 / 2; Missouri 0 / 3. Goalies-Wichita, Greenham 8-5-2-0 (30 shots-28 saves). Missouri, McAdam 9-3-0-1 (34 shots-33 saves). A-4,489
