Mavericks top Thunder in overtime

It was a shootout between the Missouri Mavericks and Wichita Thunder on the ice on Saturday night at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
Until Matt Finn’s goal in overtime prevented it from going into an actual shootout.
Finn scored his second goal of the night 1 minute, 29 seconds into overtime and the Mavericks topped the Thunder 7-6.
It was the second time the Mavericks beat the Thunder in as many nights, and Missouri got above .500 on the season at 20-19-7.
Six goals were scored in the third period — three by each team — after the game had been tied 3-3 after two periods.
Darren Nowick also scored twice for the Mavericks, his 17th and 18th goals of the season.
Dane Fox had a goal and three assists for the Mavericks, who had 21 shots on goal in regulation compared to the Thunder’s 51.
Carter Verhaeghe had an assist in the game for Missouri and pushed his streak of games with a point to 14.
Nowick’s second goal put Missouri up 6-5 at the 14:04 mark of the third period, but Wichita evened things up with a goal by Matt DeBlouw just a minute later.
It was DeBlouw’s second goal of the game.
But it was Fox and the Mavericks who would get in the final word.
The Mavericks will play host to the Thunder again on Tuesday night.
