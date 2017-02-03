Mavericks score three goals in third, beat Thunder 4-2

The Missouri Mavericks twice chased down the Wichita Thunder on Friday night in Independence, Mo. Then the Mavericks finished off the Thunder with two goals late in the game and claimed a 4-2 victory.
The two teams went scoreless in the first period. The Thunder opened the scoring with a goal from Vincent Dunn midway through the second period.
The Mavericks got their first equalizer on a goal by Andrew Courtney with 10 seconds left in the second period.
The Thunder struck first in the third period as Zach O’Brien came through with a goal at the 5:50 mark that put Wichita up 2-1.
But once again the Mavericks had a quick answer: Carter Verhaeghe scored 1 minute, 40 seconds later, evening the game up at 2-2.
The Mavericks’ Jesse Graham scored with 2:40 left in the game for what turned out to be the game-winner.
The two teams will square off again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.
Wichita 0 1 1 - 2
Missouri 0 1 3 - 4
First period- No Scoring. Penalties-Seckel Mo (hooking), 9:19; Lowe Wic (interference on the goalkeeper), 14:18; served by Dunn Wic (bench - too many men), 16:02.
Second period-1, Wichita, Dunn 2 (Erkamps, Tatchell), 12:52 (PP). 2, Missouri, Courtney 6 (Schempp, Finn), 19:50. Penalties-Graham Mo (tripping), 5:31; Seckel Mo (tripping), 11:15; Dunn Wic (hooking), 14:21.
Third period-3, Wichita, O'Brien 4 (Rupert), 5:50. 4, Missouri, Verhaeghe 12 (Scheid, Carzo), 7:30. 5, Missouri, Graham 3 (Schempp, Courtney), 17:20. 6, Missouri, Correale 8 18:48 (EN). Penalties-Marcotte Wic (cross-checking), 10:01.
Shots-Wichita 9-24-6-39. Missouri 6-15-9-30.
Power plays-Wichita 1 / 3; Missouri 0 / 4.
Goalies-Wichita, Greenham 29 shots-26 saves. Missouri, McAdam 39-37.
A-5,800.
Comments