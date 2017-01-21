Thunder newcomer Kent Patterson shuts out Allen

Kent Patterson made 25 saves and recorded a shutout in his first game with the Thunder, a 4-0 victory over the Americans on Saturday night in Allen, Texas.
Patterson got plenty of help from his teammates early, as Allen was limited to four shots on goal in the first period. Wichita went ahead 1-0 on a goal by Vincent Arseneau at 3:41 of the first.
Two goals in the first four minutes of the second period put the Thunder in control. Gerrad Grant scored 22 seconds into the period, Macoy Erkamps added a goal just more than three minutes later. David Friedmann made it 4-0 with his first goal for the Thunder at 15:01.
Patterson did the rest, turning aside 21 shots in the final two periods. The Thunder is Patterson’s third ECHL stop this season. He began the season with Rapid City, then played in five games with Atlanta in late December.
Wichita and Allen will play for the 10th time this season – and third time in three days – when they meet at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at Intrust Bank Arena.
Wichita 1 3 0 - 4
Allen 0 0 0 - 0
First period-1, Wichita, Arseneau 10 (Vanier), 3:41. Penalties-Lowe Wic (slashing ), 8:31; Melindy Wic (holding), 9:24; Costello Aln (high-sticking), 9:24; Erkamps Wic (fighting - major), 15:43; Brittain Aln (fighting - major), 15:43; Melindy Wic (fighting - major), 16:08; Steffes Aln (fighting - major), 16:08; Cure Aln (holding), 17:43; Ruopp Aln (slashing ), 18:41.
Second period-2, Wichita, Grant 5 (Arseneau, Lowe), 0:22. 3, Wichita, Erkamps 2 (Marcotte, Arseneau), 3:41. 4, Wichita, Friedmann 8 (Doornbosch, Rupert), 15:01. Penalties-Oslanski Wic (holding), 6:33; Ruopp Aln (elbowing), 18:33.
Third period- No Scoring. Penalties-Melindy Wic (slashing ), 1:51; Mathers Aln (bench - illegal substitution), 3:04; Lowe Wic (hooking, hooking), 8:45.
Shots-Wichita 16-11-6-33. Allen 4-11-10-25.
Power plays-Wichita 0-4; Allen 0-5.
Goalies-Wichita, Patterson 25 shots-25 saves. Allen, Murray 27-2, Di Salvo 6-6.
A-5,804.
