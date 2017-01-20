Allen’s Bryan Moore scores four goals in 5-3 win over Thunder

Bryan Moore scored four goals, leading Allen to a 5-3 victory over the Thunder on Friday night in Allen, Texas.
Wichita scored twice in the third period to get within 4-3 goal, but couldn’t get the tying goal.
Moore scored twice in the first period to give the Americans a 2-0 lead.
The Thunder’s Matt DeBlouw scored a power-play goal early in the second period to cut Allen’s lead to 2-1. Moore restored the two-goal margin with his own power-play goal at 10:08 of the second, giving him a hat trick.
His fourth goal came at 7:12 of the third period.
DeBlouw’s second goal made it 4-2 at 9:38, and Jamie Doornbosch scored with just more than four minutes remaining.
Allen scored an empty-net goal with 41 seconds left – Moore getting an assist on Chad Costello’s goal.
Wichita
0
1
2
—
3
Allen
2
1
2
—
5
First period-1, Allen, Moore 15 5:08. 2, Allen, Moore 16 (Costello, Asuchak), 19:27. Penalties-Oslanski Wic (holding), 5:35; Vanier Wic (hooking), 13:04.
Second period-3, Wichita, DeBlouw 6 (Marcotte, Oslanski), 3:45 (PP). 4, Allen, Moore 17 (Asuchak, Makowski), 10:08 (PP). Penalties-Gunn Aln (elbowing), 2:31; Carlson Wic (fighting - major), 8:16; Mathers Aln (fighting - major), 8:16; Melindy Wic (slashing ), 9:48; Makowski Aln (roughing), 13:18.
Third period-5, Allen, Moore 18 (Costello), 7:12. 6, Wichita, DeBlouw 7 (Grant, Carlson), 9:38 (SH). 7, Wichita, Doornbosch 5 (Oslanski, DeBlouw), 15:52. 8, Allen, Costello 23 (Moore, Asuchak), 19:18 (EN). Penalties-Tesink Wic (double - roughing), 8:44; Liberati Aln (roughing), 8:44.
Shots-Wichita 9-13-14-36. Allen 13-3-10-26.
Power plays-Wichita 1-2; Allen 1-4.
Goalies-Wichita, Owsley 25 shots-21 saves. Allen, Murray 36-33.
A-3,846.
