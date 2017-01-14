Thunder scores four first-period goals en route to 7-5 victory

Ryan Rupert and Vincent Arsenau scored two goals each to lead the Wichita Thunder past the Missouri Mavericks 7-5 on Saturday night at Intrust Bank Arena.
Matt DeBlouw had three assists for Wichita, which scored four first-period goals.
Three goals to start the third period got Missouri into a 5-5 tie, but Arsenau scored with 3:46 remaining and Rupert followed a minute later to seal the victory.
Rupert also had two assists.
Missouri
2
0
3
—
5
Wichita
4
1
2
—
7
1st Period — 1, Wichita, Rupert 2 (O'Brien, Loiseau), 5:07. 2, Wichita, Loiseau 16 (Rupert, Doornbosch), 6:46 (PP). 3, Wichita, Vanier 3 (DeBlouw, Oslanski), 10:54 (PP). 4, Missouri, Correale 5 (Finn, Nowick), 14:07. 5, Wichita, Arseneau 8 (Friedmann, DeBlouw), 14:27. 6, Missouri, Correale 6 (Tansey, Fox), 16:43. Penalties — Verhaeghe Mo (slashing ), 6:31; Obuchowski Mo (tripping), 9:21; Oslanski Wic (slashing ), 17:31.
2nd Period — 7, Wichita, O'Brien 2 (Loiseau, Rupert), 8:38. Penalties — Finn Mo (slashing ), 9:52; Elbrecht Mo (holding), 10:48; Rupert Wic (cross — checking), 10:48; Arseneau Wic (high — sticking), 16:49.
3rd Period — 8, Missouri, Verhaeghe 2 (Nowick, Graham), 2:07 (PP). 9, Missouri, Carzo 12 (Verhaeghe, Courtney), 3:39. 10, Missouri, Verhaeghe 3 (Courtney, Obuchowski), 12:08. 11, Wichita, Arseneau 9 (DeBlouw), 16:14; 12, Wichita, Rupert 3 (O'Brien, Carlson), 17:36. . Penalties — Tesink Wic (delay of game), 1:10; Courtney Mo (high — sticking), 9:15; Doty Mo (roughing), 13:03; Schempp Mo (roughing), 13:03; Melindy Wic (roughing), 13:03; Oslanski Wic (roughing), 13:03; Fox Mo (unsportsmanlike conduct), 17:36.
Shots on Goal — Missouri 13-15-19 — 47. Wichita 28-12-12 — 52.
Power Play — Missouri 1/3, Wichita 2/4.
Goalies — Missouri, McAdam 25 shots, 21 saves; Robinson 27 shots, 24 saves; Wichita, Owsley 47 shots, 42 saves.
A — 4,592
